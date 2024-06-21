Duke basketball provides update on Darren Harris injury

Duke basketball is dealing with an injury to one of its incoming freshmen ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Freshman guard Darren Harris had surgery for a fracture to his non-shooting hand Tuesday at Duke Medical Center and is on track for a full recovery, the program announced Friday via social media.

A 6-foot-6 guard/wing from Paul VI Catholic in Virginia, Harris is included in the Blue Devils’ top-ranked 2024 recruiting class, headlined by Cooper Flagg.

Known as a sharpshooter, Harris was named the 2023-24 Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year after averaging 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game last season.

Following the departures of Jeremy Roach and Jared McCain, Harris is expected to help fill the void as one of Duke’s top 3-point shooters this season. Roach, who transferred to Baylor, and McCain — a projected lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft —made more than 41% of their attempts from long range last season.

Harris is one of 10 newcomers for Duke, which is expected to enter the season as a national title contender. In addition to six freshmen, head coach Jon Scheyer added four players via the transfer portal: Sion James (Tulane), Mason Gillis (Purdue), Maliq Brown (Syracuse) and Cameron Sheffield (Rice).

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Injury update on Duke basketball’s Darren Harris