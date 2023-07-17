Duke basketball will play 2021 national champion Baylor at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 20, the Blue Devils announced Monday.

The Blue Devils and Bears are expected to be among the top 25 programs in the nation entering the 2023-24 season. Duke is coming off a 27-win season that included an ACC Tournament championship in Jon Scheyer’s first year as head coach.

“We are thrilled to bring our program back to New York and Madison Square Garden,” Scheyer said in a school-issued statement.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

STARTING LINEUP PREDICTIONS: Predicting Duke basketball’s starting lineup for 2023-24 season opener

'SERIOUS' FRESHMEN: Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer uses one word to describe freshmen class

INJURY UPDATE: Injury update on Duke basketball's Kyle Filipowski

“Baylor has established itself as one of the premier programs under Scott Drew and it will be an incredible test for our team. It’s also a tremendous opportunity for our fans to see us play in New York City. This arena and this city have always been special to Duke, and we’re excited for another chance to play at MSG.”

Duke’s only previous game against Baylor came in the 2010 NCAA Tournament during the Blue Devils’ run to the national championship. A senior captain for that squad, Scheyer had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists against the Bears.

Advertisement

The Blue Devils’ nonconference schedule also includes games against Arizona (Nov. 10 in Durham), Michigan State (Nov. 14 in Chicago) and at Arkansas (Nov. 29).

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball to play Baylor at Madison Square Garden in 2023