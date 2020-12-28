No. 20 Duke's game vs. Pittsburgh postponed after positive COVID-19 test

Duke's matchup with Pitt on Tuesday has been postponed. (AP/Robert Franklin)

Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils will have to wait just a bit longer to resume their season.

No. 20 Duke’s matchup with Pittsburgh on Tuesday was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Panthers’ program, the two schools announced on Monday night. It’s not clear who tested positive, or when the game will be made up.

Duke now has not played since Dec. 16, when it beat Notre Dame to open up the ACC season. The Blue Devils canceled the remainder of their non-conference schedule after falling to No. 15 Illinois on Dec. 8.

Duke is now set to take on No. 18 Florida State on Saturday. Pittsburgh is scheduled to host Notre Dame on Saturday, though it’s unclear if that game will go forward.

The postponement came just days after the Duke women’s team opted to cancel its season entirely due to the pandemic. The Blue Devils hadn’t played a game since Dec. 9, though started out 3-1, and had been shut down due to positive tests and contact tracing. They were the first Power Five team to cancel the season due to the pandemic after starting.

Both Duke, Pitt coaches express doubt over playing during COVID

Both Krzyzewski and Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel have been extremely critical about holding a college season at all as the coronavirus rages throughout the country.

Capel — who contracted the coronavirus himself — said earlier this month that he felt uneasy about playing at all, especially since both case and death numbers are miles higher than they were when the NCAA opted to cancel the NCAA tournament in March.

“These kids are away [from their families] and they’re out and they’re laying it on the line to entertain people,” Capel said. “Something just doesn’t feel right about it right now.”

Krzyzewski followed his lead just days later, too.

“For the good of the game and for the good of the safety and mental and physical health of players and staff, we need to constantly look at this thing,” Krzyzewski said. “ … I don’t think it feels right to anybody.”

