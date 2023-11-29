Duke basketball live score updates vs. Arkansas in ACC/SEC Challenge

Duke basketball and Arkansas will play in one of the marquee games in the first ACC/SEC Challenge.

The seventh-ranked Blue Devils (5-1) will make their first trip to Bud Walton Arena to face the Razorbacks (4-3), who are coming off a 15-point loss to UNC in the Bahamas. Tipoff is set for 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.

Duke won 27 games — including an undefeated record at Cameron Indoor Stadium and an ACC Tournament championship — in Jon Scheyer’s debut season, but the Blue Devils had a losing record on the road.

Duke’s game at Arkansas is the first true road game of the season for the Blue Devils, who have split four games against the Hogs. Their last meeting was the 2022 NCAA Tournament, where Duke earned a win to advance to the Final Four.

Here’s a look at TV, streaming info, times and a live scoreboard to follow throughout Wednesday’s game.

What channel is Duke basketball vs. Arkansas on today?

TV: ESPN

Streaming: FUBO (free trial)

Duke basketball vs. Arkansas start time

Date: Nov. 29

Time: 9:15 ET

Duke basketball schedule

Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition) W, 109-64

Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth W, 92-54

Nov. 10: vs. Arizona L, 78-73

Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State W, 74-65

Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell W, 90-60

Nov. 21: vs. La Salle W, 95-66

Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana W, 80-62

Nov. 29: at Arkansas (9:15 p.m., ESPN)

Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech

Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte

Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra

Dec. 20: vs. Baylor (Madison Square Garden) -- New York, N.Y.

Dec. 30: vs. Queens

Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 6 at Notre Dame

Jan. 9 at Pitt

Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech

Jan. 20 vs. Pitt

Jan. 23 at Louisville

Jan. 27 vs. Clemson

Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech

Feb. 3 at UNC

Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame

Feb. 10 vs. Boston College

Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest

Feb. 17 at Florida State

Feb. 21 at Miami

Feb. 24 at Wake Forest

Feb. 28 vs. Louisville

March 2 vs. Virginia

March 4 at NC State

March 9 vs. UNC

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

