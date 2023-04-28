Five-star small forward Isaiah Evans, North Carolina Mr. Basketball who is ranked 10th nationally in the class of 2024 by 247Sports, announced his commitment to Duke on Thursday.

The 6-foot-7 North Mecklenburg junior tweeted, "I'm headed to the Brotherhood" along with a picture of himself in a Duke uniform.

Evans also held offers from Florida State, Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Memphis, Tennessee and many others. Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer offered a scholarship in March shortly after Evans posted a 62-point state playoff performance. He averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this past season.

Evans is ranked 20th nationally by the 247Sports Composite (which combines 247sports, Rivals.com and ESPN rankings) as the seventh-best small forward in the country and No. 2 in North Carolina behind Seaforth High's Jarin Stevenson, who is reportedly interested in UNC and Virginia. Stevenson unofficially visited Duke on Jan. 21 when the Blue Devils defeated Miami.

Those numbers flip in the 247Sports in-house rankings, with Evans No. 1 and Stevenson No. 2 overall in the state. The 247Sports rankings also list Evans as the No. 4 small forward in his class nationally.

Evans is the second class of 2024 prospect to commit to Duke, joining guard/forward Darren Harris, a four-star out of Fairfax, Virginia's Paul VI Catholic.

Harris is ranked the No. 15 small forward in his class nationally in the 247Sports Composite and No. 54 overall. He's the top-ranked prospect out of Virginia in the class of 2024.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball lands five-star in-state recruit Isaiah Evans