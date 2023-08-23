DURHAM – Duke basketball’s Kyle Filipowski has a new nickname ahead of his second season with the Blue Devils.

“They don’t call him two-hip Flip for nothing,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said with a smile Wednesday inside the Bill Brill Media Room at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“He can bend, he can move his feet, he can jump. He’s more explosive. It’s really remarkable when you think about the season that he had, despite not being able to move in the way that he’s capable of.

"I think he feels (more free) – he’s told me that he feels (more free), more explosive. The biggest thing right now is getting his shape back. … He's a new-and-improved Flip.”

COOPER FLAGG: Duke basketball recruiting heats up with visit from Cooper Flagg

WHO WILL START FOR DUKE?: Predicting Duke basketball’s starting lineup for 2023-24 season opener

MEET DUKE'S FRESHMEN: Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer uses one word to describe freshmen class

Filipowski, the reigning ACC Freshman of the Year, had hip surgery in April and said in mid-July that he feels “so much better” than he did last season. Hip issues bothered the 7-footer throughout high school and in his first year with the Blue Devils.

Even with those problems, Filipowski was among the most dominant players in the nation as he helped Duke win 27 games, including the ACC Tournament championship as the tournament’s MVP.

He started all 36 games, averaging 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds, and led Division I freshmen with 16 double-double performances. Filipowski was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft before he decided to return to Duke for his sophomore season.

Duke associate head coaches Jai Lucas and Chris Carrawell have noticed Filipowski’s increased mobility throughout the summer. Lucas has been teasing Filipowski about now having the ability to maintain a stance as a defender.

“He’s a lot more fluid of a mover,” Lucas said. “He can really get down in a stance. … I think, for him, he feels more comfortable. He’s noticed a difference.”

With four of their five starters back and another talented recruiting class, the Blue Devils could start the season as the preseason favorites to win the national championship.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter/X.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball: Kyle Filipowski has new nickname with Blue Devils