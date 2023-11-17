Duke basketball’s Kyle Filipowski injured in Blue Devils’ game vs. Bucknell

Duke basketball’s Kyle Filipowski was injured in the first half of the Blue Devils’ game against Bucknell on Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

While posting up, Filipowski appeared to roll his right ankle with 4:04 left in the first half. Duke led 33-26 at the time as Filipowski was helped off the court by teammates Stanley Borden and Neal Begovich.

The sophomore 7-footer went back to the locker room and the Blue Devils led 44-29 at halftime. Despite the scare, Filipowski started the second half.

The preseason ACC Player of the Year, Filipowski averaged 21.7 points and 7.7 rebounds in Duke’s first three games. He started the season with back-to-back 25-point performances against Dartmouth and Arizona.

Filipowski had double hip surgery in the offseason. In his freshman season, Filipowski helped Duke win 27 games, including the ACC Tournament championship as the tournament’s MVP.

He started all 36 games, averaging 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds, and led Division I freshmen with 16 double-double performances. Filipowski was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft before he decided to return to Duke for his sophomore season.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball’s Kyle Filipowski injured vs. Bucknell