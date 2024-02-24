Duke basketball’s Kyle Filipowski injured during Wake Forest court storming. What we know

Duke basketball’s Kyle Filipowski appeared to be injured during a court storming by Wake Forest fans after the eighth-ranked Blue Devils’ 83-79 loss in Winston-Salem.

As Demon Deacons fans flooded the court at Joel Coliseum to celebrate, Filipowski appeared to be hobbled after a collision with fans as he made his way toward the locker room. Several Blue Devils surrounded Filipowski and helped him off the court.

In his postgame press conference, Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer told reporters Filipowski sprained his ankle. In a social media post, reporter Conor O'Neil said Filipowski told media members that "it's his knee, not ankle."

“Disappointed we lost, but for me, I’m more concerned about the well-being of our guys,” Scheyer said.

“Flip sprains his ankle. When are we gonna ban court storming? We are we gonna ban that? How many times does a player have to get into something where they get punched or get pushed or get taunted right in their face. It’s a dangerous thing.”

Filipowski had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead Duke (21-6, 12-4 ACC), which had its five-game winning streak snapped.

Court storming has received more scrutiny since Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark collided with an Ohio State fan after the Buckeyes’ upset of the Hawkeyes in Columbus on Jan. 21.

"When I played, at least it was 10 seconds (after the game)," Scheyer said. "Now, the buzzer doesn't even go off and they're running on the floor. ... That needs to stop."

