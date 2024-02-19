Duke basketball’s Jon Scheyer provides injury update on Tyrese Proctor

Duke basketball guard Tyrese Proctor, a sophomore captain, missed the Blue Devils’ game at Florida State with a concussion.

Proctor didn’t travel with the team to Tallahassee, where Duke earned a 76-67 victory behind 35 points from freshman guard Jared McCain.

During the ACC’s weekly Zoom teleconference Monday morning, Scheyer provided an update on Proctor’s status.

“He said he’s feeling better," Scheyer said. "We have to see what he can do. When you’re in concussion protocol, you can’t just come back and practice. There’s steps that need to be made.”

Scheyer is “hopeful” Proctor can get some non-contact work on the court Monday, but the Blue Devils are taking it “step by step” to see how he progresses Tuesday and Wednesday.

Proctor missed three games – and most of Duke’s loss at Georgia Tech – earlier this season because of an ankle injury. He appeared to hit his head on the court against Wake Forest on Feb. 12.

Proctor started 16 of 21 games for the Blue Devils, averaging 10 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Duke has played seven games this season with at least one of its starters sidelined because of an injury. In addition to Proctor, Jeremy Roach and Mark Mitchell missed time with injuries.

The Blue Devils (20-5, 11-3 ACC) travel to Miami (15-11, 6-9) on Wednesday (7 p.m., ESPN) for the second of three straight road games.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Injury update on Duke basketball’s Tyrese Proctor