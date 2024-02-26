Duke basketball’s Jon Scheyer provides injury update on Kyle Filipowski

Duke basketball center Kyle Filipowski appeared to suffer a knee injury after fans stormed the court in the moments after the Blue Devils’ loss at Wake Forest.

During the ACC’s weekly Zoom teleconference Monday morning, Duke coach Jon Scheyer provided an update on Filipowski’s status.

"We'll know more later (Monday)," Scheyer said. "I don't know if he's able to practice yet."

Filipowski, who started each of Duke’s first 27 games, is averaging 16.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. The 7-footer had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the 83-79 loss against the Demon Deacons.

Duke has played eight games this season with at least one of its starters sidelined because of an injury. Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach and Mark Mitchell each have missed time this season.

After three straight ACC road games, the Blue Devils (21-6, 12-4 ACC) host Louisville (8-19, 3-13) on Wednesday (7 p.m., ESPN) at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Injury update on Duke basketball’s Kyle Filipowski