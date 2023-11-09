Duke basketball’s Jon Scheyer, Kyle Filipowski discuss Caleb Love’s return

DURHAM – Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer and Blue Devil star Kyle Filipowski didn’t take the bait Thursday afternoon.

When the second-ranked Blue Devils (1-0) host No. 12 Arizona (1-0) on Friday at Cameron Indoor Stadium, former North Carolina guard Caleb Love will be making his return in a Wildcats jersey.

Scheyer praised Arizona as a team that has “a lot of firepower.” As for Love, who will be playing Duke for the eighth time, Scheyer had nothing but good things to say about the former Tar Heel.

“Caleb’s a big-time player. We’ve obviously seen him a bunch, but he’s capable of some big-time games,” Scheyer said.

“I think playing with other weapons around him – the way that’s set up – is very conducive for him. It’s gonna be a tough game with him. He’s always ready to shoot, he’s really good at passing the ball as well. You get him in the open floor, he’s explosive … similar to what he did at North Carolina. He’s always been a very difficult player to guard. I expect no differently (Friday).”

In seven games against the Blue Devils, Love averaged 17.7 points on 38.9% shooting and finished with a 4-3 record at UNC.

The senior guard started his career with back-to-back 20-point games at Cameron and dropped 28 points, including a memorable 3-pointer, in the Tar Heels’ win against Duke at the 2022 Final Four.

But as Scheyer prepares his current squad to face Love, the second-year head coach hasn’t focused on the past.

“I haven’t talked about it. I think it comes from a great place of respect. We’ve seen him a lot, he’s seen us a lot,” Scheyer said.

“It really is a new year, different chapter. … It’s a fresh start for him. He’s looked really good so far with what they’ve done. For me, it’s about what we have to do in order to win. The rest of it – whatever narratives can go into it, whatever anything else happens – it’s irrelevant to me.”

When asked by a reporter if he was excited to play against Love, Filipowski provided a candid response.

“To be honest, I don’t really care,” said Filipowski, who had 25 points and seven rebounds against Dartmouth.

“I’m ready to play Arizona as a group. It don’t matter where they came from, I’m just there to hoop.”

