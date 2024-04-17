Duke basketball’s Jeremy Roach’s plans for his extra year of eligibility and NBA dreams

Duke’s final player link to retired coach Mike Krzyzewski’s Hall of Fame era is saying goodbye to the Blue Devils.

Jeremy Roach, a starter the last three seasons, plans to enter his name in the NBA Draft pool and will also enter the NCAA Transfer Portal to play elsewhere if he returns for his fifth season of college basketball.

A 6-2 guard from Paul VI High School in Fairfax, Virginia, Roach arrived a Duke in 2020 and played two seasons under Krzyzewski, including as sophomore when he helped the Blue Devils to a Final Four appearance in Krzyzewski’s final season.

Roach started the last two seasons as former assistant coach Jon Scheyer took over as head coach, helping Duke win the 2023 ACC championship and reach the Elite 8 of this season’s NCAA Tournament.

He has a fifth season of college eligibility remaining since, under the NCAA’s COVID-19 pandemic rules, Roach’s freshman season doesn’t count against his eligibility limit.

“Thank you for a special four years,” Roach said in a social media post. “My experience at Duke has been unforgettable and made me a better person, leader and player.”

Last year, Roach also entered his name for the NBA Draft but ultimately didn’t move forward with the process because he was recovering from a turf toe injury that hampered him throughout the 2022-23 season.

“I took six or seven weeks off,” Roach said last month, reflecting on last year. “I was just trying to heal my toe injury.”

This spring, Roach figures to draw an NBA Scouting Combine invite and work out for scouts in Chicago between May 12-19. The deadline for him to withdraw from the draft and return to school is May 29 at 11:59 p.m.

In the recently completed season, his second as a team captain, Roach averaged 14 points and a team-best 3.3 assists per game. He started 33 of his 35 games played as the Blue Devils went 27-9 for the second consecutive season. Roach dealt with a bruised knee in January that caused him to miss one game and come off the bench in two others.

He made 42.9% of his 3-point attempts, a career best, after hitting 34.3% as a junior in 2022-23.

Duke’s Tyrese Proctor (5) and Jeremy Roach (3) celebrate late in the second half of Duke’s 54-51 victory over Houston in their NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, Friday, March 29, 2024.

Next season’s Duke team will include junior guard Tyrese Proctor and sophomore guard Caleb Foster, who have both announced them will stay in school. Jared McCain, a guard who started all 36 games for Duke as a freshman, is leaving for the NBA after averaging 14.3 points as a freshman.

Four other Duke players -- starting forward Mark Mitchell and reserves Jaylen Blakes, Jaden Schutt and Christian Reeves -- preceded Roach by entering their names in the NCAA Transfer Portal to play elsewhere next season.

Duke’s six-man class of incoming freshmen is heavy on wings and big men, meaning Scheyer and his staff have a need for another experienced guard along with Proctor and Foster.

The class is led by 6-9 forward Cooper Flagg, considered a generational talent projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Khaman Maluach, a 7-1 Sudanese center from Africa, is also projected as a top-five player in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Two players from Roach’s high school alma mater, 6-6 forward Darren Harris and 6-11 center Patrick Ngongba, have also signed with Duke for next season. Two other high-scoring wings, 6-6 Isaiah Evans and 6-5 Kon Knueppel, round out the talented class.