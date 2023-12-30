Duke basketball freshman Jared McCain has career game in final tune-up before ACC stretch

DURHAM — In its final non-conference tune-up before returning to ACC play on Tuesday against Syracuse, Duke basketball rolled past Queens (Charlotte) 106-69 behind a career-high 24 points from freshman Jared McCain.

McCain surpassed the 21 points he posted in his last outing when Duke upset No. 10 Baylor, the Blue Devils' first win over a top-10 team in more than two seasons. McCain also had 21 on Dec. 9 against Charlotte.

"Jared's a unique player and you have to know where he is," said head coach Jon Scheyer. "He gets his shot off quick, and I love the fact of how ready he was to shoot tonight. That's what I love to see. I told the team at halftime, if he has it going keep finding him."

The win was the fourth straight for No. 16 Duke (9-3, 0-1 ACC) after losing 72-68 to Georgia Tech to open ACC play on Dec. 2 in Atlanta.

Kyle Filipowski added 19 points, Caleb Foster 13 and Mark Mitchell 10 as the only Blue Devils to reach double figures. Filipowski spent much of the second half in foul trouble as he picked up his fourth foul just five minutes into the second half.

Tyrese Proctor, who missed the past three games with an ankle injury, returned off the bench on Saturday to score 9 points on 3-of-4 shooting.

The point total marked Duke's first time scoring triple digits during the regular season.

Here are three takeaways from the Blue Devils' victory.

Fast start for freshman Jared McCain

McCain provided much of the Blue Devils' offense in the first 10 minutes, scoring 14 of the team's first 25 points. His 17 first-half points came in the first 15 minutes, 47 seconds on 7-of-9 shooting including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

"I've been really coming out and focusing on defense and letting the play come to me," McCain said. "I know I can make these shots, but when you focus on that you can get caught up in college basketball stuff. Just trying to play winning basketball and focus on my defense."

The freshman from Sacramento, Calif., needed just over 8 minutes to surpass his 10.5 ppg season average. In a stretch of just over 4 minutes, McCain scored 9 of Duke's 11 points to speed the Devils out to a 25-13 lead.

"His confidence and edge that he came out with was important for our team," Scheyer said. "It's a huge reason why we got the lead."

McCain finished 9 of 14 from the floor and 4 of 9 from 3-point range. He added four rebounds and three assists.

"Jared's been doing a really good job of putting in all this extra work and overtime, too," Filipowski said. "You can see it paying off. He's got all this support from us, especially when he's got the hot hand. We want to keep looking for him. I don't think he took any forced shots today, he just let the game come to him. The basketball gods are going to complement him off of that."

Tyrese Proctor returns from ankle injury

Playing for the first time since Dec. 2, Duke's sophomore point guard returned to the court at the 12:48 mark of the first half, coming off the bench for just the third time in his Duke career.

Proctor injured an ankle in the Blue Devils' loss at Georgia Tech and missed the next three games.

The Sydney, Australia native scored 9 points in 18 minutes.

In his stead, freshman Caleb Foster received his third straight start and scored 11 points in 25 minutes.

Duke basketball bench still a work in progress

With Proctor out of the starting lineup, Duke's bench was boosted Saturday while he was on the court. But the Devils were mainly led offensively by its starting five.

A late dunk by freshman forward Sean Stewart erupted the sellout crowd inside Cameron Indoor Stadium, a moment that appeared bottled up for nearly 37 minutes.

A late run by all substitutes propelled Duke's bench points to 34 for the contest, but most of that came with the game well in hand.

The Blue Devils' bench had just seven first-half points, two of those from Proctor.

Ryan Young (8 points) followed Proctor's team-high off the bench while Jaylen Blakes and TJ Power each added six.

