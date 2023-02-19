Duke basketball finds success on the road against Syracuse

The road has been a difficult place for Duke basketball.

But on Saturday night against Syracuse in front of 31,063 at the JMA Wireless Dome, the Blue Devils put together one of their best shooting performances of the season and secured a third road win under first-year coach Jon Scheyer.

Behind the play of freshman Dariq Whitehead, Duke (18-8, 9-6 ACC) shot a season-high 56% from the field in the first half and rolled to a commanding 77-55 win against the Orange.

It was the first matchup between Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, in his 47th year, and the 35-year-old Scheyer, who is the youngest coach in the ACC.

Coming off his game-winning shot against Notre Dame, freshman Mark Mitchell added eight points and a season-high five assists. Kyle Filipowski put together his 12th double-double of the season (14 points, 11 rebounds), good for the most in the nation for any freshman. Jeremy Roach led Duke with 17 points.

The Blue Devils finished 13 of 26 from the 3-point line.

Joseph Girard led the Orange with 20 points, but they struggled to keep pace with the hot-shooting Blue Devils. Duke stretched the second-half lead to 18 points, effectively putting Syracuse away.

SCHEYER: How Jon Scheyer is answering one big question about Duke basketball after Coach K with success

COACH K RETURNS:What Duke's Jon Scheyer and Notre Dame's Mike Brey said about Coach K's return to Cameron Indoor

3-point success in the first half

Duke has struggled with its 3-point shooting of late, including a 5 of 20 performance on Tuesday against Notre Dame.

Those struggles were not evident against Syracuse.

The Blue Devils built a 40-25 halftime lead behind 7 of 13 shooting from beyond the arc. They trailed 15-13 midway through the first period before Dariq Whitehead made his first of three 3s that sparked a 21-2 run. Whitehead had 11 first-half points as Duke finished with a season-high 56% field goal percentage in the opening 20 minutes.

Up next

Duke will head home to play Louisville on Monday (7 p.m., ESPN). The Blue Devils are 0-2 this season in games played with a 48-hour turnaround, but the Cardinals (3-23, 1-14) are suffering one of their worst seasons in recent memory under first-year coach Kenny Payne.

Story continues

Duke will play three of its last four games at Cameron Indoor Stadium where it is 13-0 this season. Only two other coaches (Boeheim and Kentucky’s Jon Calipari) have gone undefeated at home in their first season.

The Blue Devils end the regular season at North Carolina on March 4.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball finds success on the road against Syracuse