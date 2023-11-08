Duke basketball fan survey results: Blue Devils’ MVP, NCAA championship chances and more

The 2023-24 college basketball season has arrived for Duke basketball, which is No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Based on the results of a USA TODAY Network survey, a majority of Blue Devils’ fans believe their team is in line to win a national championship for the first time since 2015.

Duke started the season with a rout of Dartmouth. From the Blue Devils’ MVP, candidates for breakout players and thoughts on head coach Jon Scheyer, fans gave their predictions on the state of the Devils in their 119th season.

Here are the results of the fan survey.

Kyle Filipowski predicted to be Duke basketball’s MVP

It’s no surprise fans think sophomore Kyle Filipowski will be Duke’s best player. Filipowski, who picked up 74% of the votes, is the preseason ACC Player of the Year and among the favorites to win national player of the year honors. He had 25 points and seven rebounds against Dartmouth.

MARK MITCHELL INJURY: Will Mark Mitchell play vs. Arizona? What we know on Duke basketball starter

OUR BOLD PREDICTIONS: Will Duke basketball win the NCAA championship? Bold predictions for the Blue Devils

DUKE RECRUITING: What Patrick Ngongba provides for Duke basketball’s 2024 recruiting class

Tyrese Proctor favored to be Blue Devils’ breakout player

Like Filipowski, Tyrese Proctor is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. More than 47% of fans who took part in the survey believe Proctor will make a sophomore leap as Duke’s breakout player. He had eight points and eight assists against Dartmouth.

Will freshman Jared McCain or Caleb Foster be Duke’s best newcomer?

Of Duke’s four freshmen, fans believe Jared McCain and Caleb Foster are positioned to have the biggest influence on this year’s squad. McCain picked up 52% of the votes, followed by Foster at 36%. McCain had eight points and five assists against Dartmouth, and Foster added 15 points.

Duke basketball predicted to win 2024 NCAA Tournament championship

As the second-ranked team in the nation, Duke is among the favorites to win the national championship. More than 52% of fans who took part in the survey think the Blue Devils will cut down the nets at the 2024 Final Four in Arizona.

How Blue Devils fans feel about Jon Scheyer

More than 86% of fans are extremely confident in Jon Scheyer’s ability to keep Duke among the top programs in the nation. Scheyer led the Blue Devils to 27 wins and an ACC Tournament title in his first season and continues to shine as a recruiter.

Duke basketball fans pumped for games against Arizona, Michigan State

The Blue Devils and Spartans are no strangers as consistent competitors in the Champions Classic and beyond. More than 46% of fans are most excited for that matchup in Chicago. The Arizona game at Cameron Indoor Stadium picked up 40% of the votes as the second favorite nonconference game.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball: Fans give thoughts on Blue Devils, Jon Scheyer