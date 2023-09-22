Duke basketball continues to strengthen one area with addition of Kon Knueppel

Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer continues to strengthen one area as the Blue Devils’ 2024 recruiting class comes together.

With the addition of five-star wing Kon Knueppel, who announced his commitment to the Blue Devils in a social media post on Thursday night, Scheyer has three players in the 2024 class known for shooting ability.

“The Brotherhood just got bigger,” Knueppel posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Knueppel joins Isaiah Evans and Darren Harris as Duke’s 2024 recruits. The Blue Devils are also in the mix for several other high-profile prospects, including Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper.

A 6-foot-6 wing at Wisconsin Lutheran, Knueppel averaged 19.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists as a junior. On the AAU circuit, Knueppel led Nike’s EYBL league in scoring at 22.5 points per game in the spring. He shot 47.5% from 3-point range.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: 50 ACC college basketball players to watch entering 2023-24 season

SCHEYER TALKS DEVILS: Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer discusses 'different' Blue Devils on podcast

FLAGG'S VISIT TO DUKE: Duke basketball recruiting heats up with visit from Cooper Flagg

The 15th-ranked overall prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings, Knueppel chose the Blue Devils over Alabama, Virginia, Wisconsin and others.

Duke now has the No. 2 overall class in the nation, according to 247Sports. The Blue Devils open the 2023 season on Nov. 6 against Dartmouth at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: What Kon Knueppel brings to Duke basketball's 2024 recruiting class