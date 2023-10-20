Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer gets contract extension | Report

Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer has agreed to a six-year contract extension that will keep him with the Blue Devils through the 2028-29 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Scheyer, 36, led Duke to 27 wins and an ACC Tournament championship in his debut season. He replaced five-time national champion Mike Krzyzewski, who retired at the end of the 2021-22 season.

A national championship player in 2010 with the Blue Devils, Scheyer is the only person to win an ACC title as a player and coach. He spent eight seasons on Krzyzewski’s coaching staff before being promoted to the head job.

Duke, which returns four of its five starters from last season, enters the 2023-24 season as the No. 2-ranked team in the AP Top 25.

The Blue Devils have an exhibition game against UNC Pembroke on Nov. 1 before opening the regular season Nov. 6 against Dartmouth at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer gets contract extension