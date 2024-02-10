Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer discusses Blue Devils' win vs. Boston College
Following Duke basketball's win against Boston College, head coach Jon Scheyer broke down the Blue Devils' performance.
Bayer Leverkusen beat a very good Bayern Munich 3-0 on Saturday, and now sits atop the Bundesliga by five points.
Afif recorded a hat trick of penalties as Qatar claimed its second straight title.
Dinwiddie was waived by the Nets after being acquired from the Raptors this week.
The March friendlies against Nigeria and Ivory Coast could be played elsewhere.
One of the great catches in playoff history was among the 49ers' turning points.
Kelly is heading to Ohio State.
Both teams will have tough decisions to make in the offseason with multiple key players primed for massive paydays, especially if they play well on Sunday.
Grubb is heading back to Seattle after a few weeks in Tuscaloosa.
Super Bowls are usually won and lost in the margins, and these matchups promise to be impactful.
Kluber was a three-time All-Star and threw a no-hitter in 2021 while with the Yankees.
The 25-year-old is currently averaging 28.9 points per game overseas.
With a lighter NHL schedule of late, it's time to really dig in and make free-agent moves on these skaters to lift up your fantasy hockey roster.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has already expressed interest in making the trip.
There's one specific 49ers winning margin that would be the worst-case scenario for BetMGM.
Our positional preview series continues for the 2024 fantasy baseball season with the catchers, as Scott Pianowski shares his backstop analysis.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
The Big Game is almost here! Dalton Del Don offers up his top single-game plays for Chiefs vs. 49ers clash.
Football paradise awaits those who venture a few freeway exits north of Allegiant Stadium.
Raiola, a longtime Georgia commit, flipped from the Bulldogs to the Cornhuskers before the early signing period.
García followed up his historic postseason with a contract extension.