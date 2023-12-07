Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer gives Tyrese Proctor injury update

Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer said Tyrese Proctor is “working like crazy to be back with the team” as the starting guard continues to nurse an ankle injury.

Proctor, a sophomore captain for the 22nd-ranked Blue Devils (5-3, 0-1 ACC), appeared to roll his left ankle in the opening minutes of Duke’s loss at Georgia Tech in the ACC opener. He didn’t return to the game and was seen leaving Atlanta on crutches.

“Tyrese is doing well,” Scheyer said Wednesday evening during his weekly radio show.

“It was a tough thing when he goes down like that, and obviously he couldn’t return to the game. He sprained his ankle. He is working every day to get back as soon as possible. He’s not there yet, but he’s working like crazy to be back with the team.”

One of three captains for the Blue Devils, Proctor entered the Georgia Tech game averaging 11.7 points, 5.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

BLUE DEVILS' PROBLEMS: What’s wrong with Duke basketball – and can Blue Devils fix it after Georgia Tech loss?

KEY STAT FOR DUKE: Here’s the stat Duke basketball has to change to win national championship

The 6-foot-5 Aussie leads the ACC with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 4.75. Proctor was in the starting lineup for each of Duke’s eight games this season, dropping a career-high 22 points against Bucknell.

Will Duke basketball have Tyrese Proctor back for Baylor?

Duke only has four more games in December: Saturday vs. Charlotte, Dec. 12 vs. Hofstra, Dec. 20 vs. Baylor in New York and Dec. 30 vs. Queens. Three of those games are at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Ideally, the Blue Devils would like to have a healthy Proctor back in the lineup against the sixth-ranked Bears (9-0) at Madison Square Garden. With that game being the only Power Five matchup left in 2023, it’s conceivable to think Proctor’s goal is to suit up for that big-time game – one that could be a talking point in March ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

If Tyrese Proctor is out, who steps up for Duke basketball?

If Proctor is sidelined against the 49ers (5-3) and the near future, here’s a look at two players who have a chance to step up for the Blue Devils.

Jared McCain

The freshman guard was in the startling lineup for the first eight games. McCain is averaging 7.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He was 4-for-17 shooting against Arkansas and Georgia Tech, including 1-for-6 from 3-point range. Duke needs more consistency from McCain moving forward, but he's shown he has the ability.

Caleb Foster

Only Jeremy Roach, who played all 40 minutes against Georgia Tech, saw more time on the court than Foster – who played 36 minutes off the bench. If Proctor can’t go, Foster is likely the favorite to step into the starting lineup. The 6-foot-5 freshman is averaging 9.0 points and 1.9 rebounds. He's also shown flashes of his potential as a playmaker, dishing out six assists vs. Bucknell.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Tyrese Proctor injury: Who needs to step up for Duke basketball?