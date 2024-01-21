Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer discusses Blue Devils' loss to Pitt
Following Duke basketball's loss to Pitt, head coach Jon Scheyer gave his thoughts on the Blue Devils' problems against the Panthers.
Following Duke basketball's loss to Pitt, head coach Jon Scheyer gave his thoughts on the Blue Devils' problems against the Panthers.
Bill Belichick is the only person the Falcons have interviewed twice for their head coaching vacancy
Winner by murky decision.
The 49ers narrowly avoided a major upset loss to the Packers.
The Packers and 49ers were in a tight game deep into the fourth quarter.
The Ravens are living their best lives right now.
Kyle Shanahan's timeout usage before halftime was odd.
While Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer was making history, Utah and UCLA were earning big wins.
The former Dayton coach took drifting to a new level.
It's not every day that college basketball gives fans two thrilling buzzer beaters in less than a 20-minute span.
The Bills are 2.5-point favorites at home against the Chiefs. Every other game has a line of at least 6.5 points or more.
Raiders owner Mark Davis seemingly listened to the support for Antonio Pierce.
Siakam had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists two days after being traded.
Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
This week's edition highlights players to pick up who can see increased production over the remainder of the NBA season.
The Jaden Rashada saga somehow got worse for Florida.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Don't take a vacation from making your roster better. Check out these great pickups who can help you for the rest of the season.
The mass layoff raises questions about the future of Sports Illustrated.
We've got you covered on all four divisional playoff matchups this weekend.
The 31-year-old announced her next move, which will keep her close to the game.