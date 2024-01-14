Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer discusses Blue Devils' win vs. Georgia Tech
Following Duke basketball's win against Georgia Tech, head coach Jon Scheyer broke down the Blue Devils' performance.
Following Duke basketball's win against Georgia Tech, head coach Jon Scheyer broke down the Blue Devils' performance.
Anakalev hasn't lost a fight since 2018.
C.J. Stroud's record-setting rookie season continues on.
A TCU layup in traffic in the game's final seconds sent the Horned Frogs to their second straight win over a top-10 team.
The Longhorns have locked in their head coach after a Big 12 championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff.
Texans QB C.J. Stroud is just 22 and starting his first career playoff game. Browns QB Joe Flacco is 38 and starting his 16th career playoff game.
The Chiefs and Dolphins will be playing in frigid temperatures.
Antonio Pierce went 3-1 in the AFC West in the final nine games to help the Raiders finish second in the division.
The former Alabama QB was as surprised as anyone.
No, The Beatles didn't arrive in Tuscaloosa Friday night. That was Kalen DeBoer.
The apparent commitment to UCF comes only four days after Williams parted with the University of Memphis and entered the transfer portal.
Bulls color commentator Stacey King called the reaction "classless" and "the worst thing I've ever seen in my life."
Carroll's comments Friday further suggest that the decision to end his tenure as Seahawks coach was not mutual.
A partnership would streamline distribution of the league's game broadcasts while further muddying the waters of ESPN's role in covering the NFL as an objective journalistic enterprise.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction.
The Clippers are scheduled to move into Intuit Arena next season.
There are several well known and some very low-rostered players available to enhance your roster.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Only one living person has quarterbacked the Detroit Lions to a playoff victory: Erik Kramer. But he almost didn't live to tell about it.
Here's how to watch all six NFL wild card playoff matchups this weekend.
It's been nearly a year since an alleged drunken crash killed Georgia player Devin Willock and employee Chandler LeCroy.