Duke basketball clinching scenarios: Blue Devils remain in race for ACC regular season title

Duke basketball's loss to Wake Forest two weekends ago hurt the Blue Devils in more ways than on, and it might cost it the No. 1 seed in next week's ACC tournament.

But there is a scenario that Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils still can have a share at the regular season crown — or even win it outright.

It might just come down to Saturday's already highly profiled regular-season finale against ACC foe No. 7 North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

REQUIRED READING: Duke’s Coach K, UNC’s Roy Williams honor coaches, offer advice in ACC Network special

With already one win on the week, Duke will need to beat North Carolina on Saturday and get some help from Notre Dame, who play the Tar Heels on Tuesday night in Chapel Hill.

The No. 9-ranked Blue Devils (23-6, 14-4 ACC) not only don't have the tiebreaker against Wake Forest with North Carolina but also don't own the tiebreaker against the Tar Heels as Duke fell to UNC last month. This makes Saturday's North Carolina game a must-win for Duke, who is half a game back of the Tar Heels in the ACC standings, if Duke wants to get the No. 1 seed in the conference.

REQUIRED READING: Duke basketball vs. UNC: ESPN's College GameDay coming to Cameron Indoor Stadium

Here is the clinching scenario for Duke to earn a share of the ACC regular season championship crown:

Duke basketball clinching scenario for ACC championship

The Blue Devils have a shot at the ACC crown, though they would need some help to win it outright.

The Blue Devils not only will need to win their game on Saturday against North Carolina but Duke will also need Notre Dame to beat the Tar Heels Tuesday night in Chapel Hill. This would put Duke at 16-4 and North Carolina at 15-5 in the ACC.

Here's the scenario if Tar Heels lose to Notre Dame in order for the Blue Devils to be regular season champions.

Duke must beat North Carolina in a winner-take-all game

In this scenario, Duke would be at 16-4 in the ACC standings while North Carolina would be 15-5.

If North Carolina wins Tuesday, Duke would be playing for a share of the conference pie. North Carolina would be coming in at 16-4 while Duke would be 15-5, putting the Blue Devils a full game back. That means if Duke wins Saturday it would 16-5 to North Carolina's 16-5, giving both teams a share of the regular season conference title.

Put simply: If North Carolina wins Saturday, it wins the conference outright. If Duke wins, it is guaranteed at least a share of the conference title, regardless of Tuesday's North Carolina-Notre Dame matchup.

Duke remaining schedule

Saturday, March 9: vs. North Carolina

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball clinching scenarios for ACC regular season championship