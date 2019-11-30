Duke G Cassius Stanley out indefinitely with leg injury, will miss Michigan State game

Duke guard Cassius Stanley is assisted off the court by teammates following an injury during the second half of their game against Winthrop on Friday. (AP/Gerry Broome)

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley will be sidelined for at least a month after suffering a hamstring injury on Friday night.

Stanley went down early in the second half of No. 1 Duke’s 83-70 win against Winthrop after missing a layup. While he stood up and tried to run back to the other end of the court, Stanley struggled to put any weight on his left leg and started limping. A timeout was then called, and Stanley was helped off the floor and into the locker room.

Cassius Stanley pulled up after missing a layup. Has to be helped to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/UXUe8WpdCq — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) November 30, 2019

“He’s going to be out a while. He’s not going to be able to play,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the game. “Hopefully [he will be back] right after Christmas. That’s my hope.”

Stanley, who finished the night with four points and three assists in 17 minutes, has an MRI scheduled for Saturday to determine the severity of his injury. While Krzyzewski doesn’t have a specific timeline for his return yet, Stanley will not be available for Tuesday’s matchup against No. 3 Michigan State.

“He heard something pop,” Krzyzewski said, “Structurally, based on what our doctor said, right now it’s not the knee. Something happened with his hamstring that he heard pop, so it’s muscular … But we don’t think it’s a knee injury, which is very, very good.”

Coach K gives an injury update on Cassius Stanley. Says its hamstring/muscle related, not a knee injury. but still anticipates him being out til after Christmas pic.twitter.com/SZk5sWpY1W — C.L. Brown (@clbrownhoops) November 30, 2019

Stanley has averaged 12.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while playing 27 minutes in eight games so far this season. He dropped 15 points and had five rebounds in the Blue Devils’ shocking 85-83 overtime loss to Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday, too.

