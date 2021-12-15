Duke basketball adds to No. 1-ranked recruiting class. Center from Charlotte commits

Duke added another piece to the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class Tuesday night, adding a player who is expected to stick around Durham for a few years.

Christian Reeves, a 7-1, 238-pound center from Charlotte who plays at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, committed to play for the Blue Devils next season.

Reeves, who held offers from Minnesota, South Carolina, Charlotte and East Carolina, among others, is rated as a three-star recruit by 247sports.com. He visited South Carolina on June 28.

His Oak Hill teammate, 6-4 point guard Caleb Foster, is a junior and is already a Duke commit for the 2023 class. Foster, from the Charlotte suburb of Harrisburg, is a five-star player who is the No. 9 player in his class, according to 247sports.com’s composite rankings.

Reeves told On3.com he plans to redshirt during the 2022-23 season so he and Foster will play together in 2023-24.

Duke was a late entrant in Reeves’ recruiting. The Blue Devils only made their official offer earlier Tuesday.

Reeves is the sixth player in Duke’s 2022 class, which is the first group of players who have pledged to play at Duke even though Mike Krzyzewski will not be their coach. In June, Krzyzewski announced his plans to retire after this season with associate head coach Jon Scheyer slated to replace him as head coach for the 2022-23 season.

Scheyer has led the recruitment of 7-1 center Dereck Lively, 6-6 small forward Dariq Whitehead, 6-11 center Kyle Filipowski and 6-8 forward Mark Mitchell. All four of those players are five-star recruits rated among the top 15 players in the class of 2022.

Duke also signed 6-4 shooting guard Jaden Schutt, a four-star player from Illinois.