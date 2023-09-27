Duke basketball ACC schedule: What are the Blue Devils’ toughest games?

Duke basketball filled in the gaps on its 2023-24 schedule with the release of the ACC slate, which was announced Tuesday night on ACC Network.

The Blue Devils enter their second year under head coach Jon Scheyer as the reigning ACC Tournament champions with four returning starters, including Kyle Filipowski – the 2022 ACC Tournament MVP.

Duke also welcomes another loaded recruiting class to Durham for a team that will enter the season among the preseason favorites to win the national championship. The Blue Devils’ nonconference schedule includes games against Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor and Michigan State.

Duke will have home and road games against UNC, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Notre Dame and Pitt.

The Blue Devils will also welcome Boston College, Clemson, Syracuse and Virginia to Cameron Indoor Stadium, where Duke was 16-0 last season. On the road, Duke will face Florida State, NC State, Miami and Virginia Tech to round out its 20-game league schedule.

Here’s a look at our predictions for Duke’s six toughest ACC games, followed by the Blue Devils’ full 2023-24 schedule.

Jan. 27: vs Clemson

Last season: Duke lost 74-62 at Clemson

The buzz: PJ Hall dropped 26 points on the Devils last season at Littlejohn Coliseum. Hall is back and will be joined by Syracuse transfer Joe Girard to lead a Clemson squad that should be among the best in the league.

Feb. 21: at Miami

Last season: Duke won 68-66 at Cameron Indoor Stadium before losing 81-59 at Miami and beating Miami for a second time, 85-78, in the ACC Tournament

The buzz: A game that could have ACC regular-season championship implications, Duke and Miami were the top teams in the league last season. The Canes lost some players from their Final Four squad, but return plenty of talent.

March 2: vs. Virginia

Last season: Duke lost 69-62 (OT) at Virginia before winning 59-49 in the ACC Tournament

The buzz: The Blue Devils’ controversial loss at Virginia sparked a 10-game winning streak, including a revenge win in the championship game of the ACC Tournament. Jeremy Roach dropped 23 points in the title game and Kyle Filipowski was named tournament MVP.

March 4: at NC State

Last season: Duke lost 84-60 at NC State before winning 71-67 at Cameron Indoor Stadium

The buzz: The Blue Devils arguably played their worst game of the 2022-23 season in Raleigh. The Wolfpack scored the first 15 points and never looked back. NC State has won three of its last four games against Duke at PNC Arena.

Feb. 3 and March 9: at/vs UNC

Last season: Duke won twice, earning a 63-57 win in Durham and a 62-57 victory in Chapel Hill

The buzz: Jon Scheyer led the Blue Devils to a sweep of the Tar Heels in his debut season, including a win at the Smith Center that put UNC’s NCAA Tournament hopes on life support. The best rivalry in college basketball always seems to deliver.

Duke basketball schedule

Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition), 7 p.m.

Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth

Nov. 10: vs. Arizona

Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State (Champions Classic) – Chicago, Ill.

Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell (Blue Devil Challenge)

Nov. 21: vs. La Salle (Blue Devil Challenge)

Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana (Blue Devil Challenge)

Nov. 29: at Arkansas (ACC/SEC Challenge)

Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech

Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte

Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra

Dec. 20: vs. Baylor (Madison Square Garden) -- New York, N.Y.

Dec. 30: vs. Queens

Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 6 at Notre Dame

Jan. 9 at Pitt

Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech

Jan. 20 vs. Pitt

Jan. 23 at Louisville

Jan. 27 vs. Clemson

Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech

Feb. 3 at UNC

Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame

Feb. 10 vs. Boston College

Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest

Feb. 17 at Florida State

Feb. 21 at Miami

Feb. 24 at Wake Forest

Feb. 28 vs. Louisville

March 2 vs. Virginia

March 4 at NC State

March 9 vs. UNC

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

