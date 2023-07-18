Duke basketball 2023-24 nonconference schedule includes Arizona, Baylor, Michigan State

Duke basketball announced its full nonconference schedule for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday, highlighted by games against Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor and Michigan State.

Expected to be among the favorites to win the national championship, the Blue Devils will open their 11-game nonconference slate against Dartmouth on Nov. 6 in the season opener at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Coming off a 27-win season that included an ACC Tournament championship, the Blue Devils face Arizona (Nov. 10) at home before traveling to Chicago to face Michigan State in the Champions Classic on Nov. 14.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

WHO WILL START?: Predicting Duke basketball’s starting lineup for 2023-24 season opener

NEWEST BLUE DEVILS: Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer uses one word to describe freshmen class

SUMMER LEAGUE STANDOUTS: NBA Summer League top performers for Duke, UNC, NC State basketball

Duke then returns home for a three-game multi-team event in Durham dubbed the Blue Devil Challenge. In their first true road game of the season, the Blue Devils will face Arkansas (Nov. 29) as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Baylor will battle the Blue Devils on Dec. 20 at Madison Square Garden before Duke closes its nonconference schedule against Queens on Dec. 30 at Cameron.

Advertisement

Fans can get their first look at the team on Oct. 20 at Countdown to Craziness before Duke plays its lone exhibition game against in-state Division II foe UNC Pembroke on Nov. 1.

Here’s a look at the full nonconference schedule for the Blue Devils in the 2023-24 season.

2023-24 Duke Men’s Basketball Nonconference Schedule

Friday, Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition), 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth

Friday, Nov. 10: vs. Arizona

Tuesday, Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State (Champions Classic) – Chicago, Ill.

Friday, Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell (Blue Devil Challenge)

Tuesday, Nov. 21: vs. La Salle (Blue Devil Challenge)

Friday, Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana (Blue Devil Challenge)

Wednesday, Nov. 29: at Arkansas (ACC/SEC Challenge)

Saturday, Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte

Tuesday, Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra

Wednesday, Dec. 20: vs. Baylor (Madison Square Garden) -- New York, N.Y.

Saturday, Dec. 30: vs. Queens

Advertisement

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball nonconference schedule includes Arizona, Michigan State