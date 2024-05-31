After Duke baseball rolled to ACC title, Blue Devils shut down in NCAA Tournament loss

Duke’s Road to Omaha started in Oklahoma, with about 75 loyal fans in the stands at L. Dale Mitchell Park, but the moral support didn’t lift the team to a victory.

Instead, it has a longer path than it would like after dropping the first game of the weekend.

The No. 17-ranked Blue Devils (39-19) and unranked Connecticut (33-23) had plenty of scoring opportunities in the NCAA Norman Regional opener, but the Huskies capitalized on enough chances to pull off the 4-1 upset over the reigning ACC champions.

Duke’s loss puts them in the loser’s bracket, setting up a matchup at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. It will play Oral Roberts or No. 8 Oklahoma.

Left-handed pitcher Andrew Healy put together a solid performance in his four-inning outing against the Huskies. The sophomore gave up two doubles and a pair of free passes in the top of the first, but Duke’s defense — notably with a close tag at home — limited UConn to one run.

The Blue Devils responded in the bottom of the first to tie the game, 1-1. Zac Morris drew a leadoff walk and came around to score on AJ Gracia’s single. That was the only run Duke managed to score, despite recording eight hits and drawing two walks in the contest.

In fact, Duke left a total of nine men on base, stranding two runners in three separate innings. The Blue Devils finished each of those frames with a popup, strikeout and groundout.

UConn also had plenty of opportunities to bust the game open. The Huskies finished with nine hits, drew five walks and left eight runners stranded. Unlike the Blue Devils, they took advantage of one chance and secured the victory.

Right-handed pitcher Ryan Higgins threw one inning but left the game in the bottom of the sixth. He gave up two straight walks. In between free passes, the first runner advanced to third after Higgins committed a pickoff error.

Then, Gabe Nard entered the game in relief. The right-hander allowed Ryan Hyde’s two-out, two-run single that gave the Huskies a 3-1 lead in the sixth with Higgins was held responsible for both runs.

Nard rolled through most of the game, pitching four innings. UConn recorded five hits off his throws. Nard and the Blue Devils defense held its opponent scoreless until the top of the ninth, when Caleb Shpur hit a leadoff home run to center field. Shpur’s solo shot iced Connecticut’s victory.

The bullpen finished with five strikeouts and gave six free bases with a handful of walks and a hit batter.

