Inside the Gators

Dan Mullen and the University of Florida have reeled in their quarterback from the class of 2022. Nick Evers, who was one of the Gators' top choices under center, just went public with his decision after reeling in 20-plus offers since the start of the New Year. The Lone Star State native has been in contact with Dan Mullen and Garrick McGee several times a week since the Gators offered over a month ago, and then recently took part in a game-changing virtual visit that helped seal the deal.