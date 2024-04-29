IN THE DUGOUT: Softball is therapy for Riverside's Fox

Riverside’s Alyssa Fox isn’t sure what brought it on. It came out of nowhere. But right before the start of her junior softball season last year, she dealt with a bad case of anxiety.

“It was affecting all parts of my life,” Fox said. “School, my social life, softball. Everything. It was really debilitating and I didn’t know how to handle it then.”

Now a senior, Fox has learned how to deal with it and is having a solid campaign for the Lady Vikes as their No. 1 pitcher.

Most of Fox’s anxiety dealt with her health. If she had a headache, she thought it was a brain tumor. If her legs hurt after a workout at the gym, she thought she had a blood clot. When she ran, she struggled to breathe, afraid her lungs wouldn’t support her.

“She had a fear of everything being the worst-case scenario,” Riverside coach and Alyssa’s mom Kate Fox said. “She took the absolute worst out of all of it.”

With the help of some therapy, along with the love and support of her family — mom, father John, 11-year-old sister Chippy — and her friends, Fox was able to get through it.

Softball also played a major role in helping her overcome her anxiety.

At times, coach Fox wondered if having Alyssa play last season was the right thing to do. Ultimately, her and her husband felt it was best for her to stay active.

Fox agreed. She never once thought about not playing last season.

“Softball is my passion,” Fox said. “I love to do it and that’s part of what helped me get through all this. Putting in extra work and getting past obstacles was a good way to distract myself.”

Looking at her statistics last season, one couldn’t tell what she was going through. She batted .357 (20 for 56) with three doubles, one home run, nine RBIs, 23 runs and was named to the Lackawanna League Division II coaches all-star team at shortstop.

“She would put on her game face and she wouldn’t let it affect her softball,” coach Fox said. “But she definitely was dealing with some inner struggles her whole junior year. It was impressive the numbers that she did put up, made the Lackawanna League (coaches) all-stars and really overcame a lot to do that.”

This season, with Lexi Kostoff having graduated, Fox took over the pitching duties for Riverside.

She worked hard in the offseason to prepare for her new role and make the most of the opportunity.

“I studied a lot and learned new pitches, how to hit spots and just tried to make myself as good as I could get,” Fox said. “My dad has done the most for me. He’s put all his resources into helping me and found me so many opportunities. I actually went out to West Virginia in February and saw a pitching coach who helped me get a lot better. But my dad helped open all the doors for that.”

In a division that features some of the Lackawanna League’s top pitchers, Fox is more than holding her own. She is 6-6 with a 2.67 earned-run average and 128 strikeouts. She doesn’t throw many pitches, just a fastball, a changeup and a drop. But she moves the ball around and hits spots. The changeup is her favorite pitch.

Despite working on a new position, her offense remains consistent: .381 (16 for 42) with three doubles, two triples, 11 runs and 11 RBIs.

Ironically, Fox is playing a position that comes with a lot of pressure and could trigger her anxiety. But she has learned how to control her emotions. Her father has taught her breathing techniques to help her with the mental aspects of the game.

As a result, she stays in the moment, has fun and doesn’t worry about outcomes. Focus on the things that could go right rather than what could go wrong.

“All the stuff that I’ve learned has really helped me,” Fox said. “It’s actually made me a better player and a better person.”

She has a greater appreciation for the game, too.

“I have been taking every game as a blessing,” she said. “I feel very lucky to be able to be the No. 1 pitcher this year.”

Off the field, Fox is the senior class president and National Honor Society vice president. She also was named this year’s Homecoming Queen.

After graduation, Fox has narrowed down her collegiate choices to continue her academic and athletic careers to either King’s College or Elmira College. She plans to go into nursing and possibly minor or double-major in psychology so that she can try to help others who might be dealing with the same issues as she did.

“I felt so alone and felt like there was no one else who ever had this happen to them,” Fox said. “You want to know about other people who have had the same troubles as you. I feel being able to share this might help younger girls or other people that go through this know they’re not alone.”