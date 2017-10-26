Dugout-level seating coming to Fenway?

The Red Sox have gotten the approval from the city of Boston to install dugout-style seating at Fenway Park and now need the approval from MLB, the Boston Herald reports.

Fenway Park already has the smallest amount of foul ground in the majors.

It 's likely about to have even less.

The Red Sox have gotten the approval from the city of Boston to install dugout-style seating at Fenway Park and now need the approval from Major League Baseball, the Boston Herald reported.

Architect Charles F. Izzo told the Boston Landmarks Commission Tuesday night that the seating will give fans along the first-base line a player's-eye view of the game.

"Other ballparks have installed them," Izzo told the board. "They've been a big hit." Progressive Field in Cleveland and Angels Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. are among the parks with the dugout-style seats.



The Herald reported that Izzo didn't say what the occupancy of the dugout area would be, but plans show as many as 25. He told the board the Red Sox are removing 12 seats from the first-base side of the field. As part of the plan, 30 seats will be added to the third-base side. The Red Sox have said they are still evaluating whether to add more protective netting.





The Landmarks Commission approved the plan pending MLB'S sign-off of the seating's encroachment on foul territory. That approval is pending.

The seats will be below field level with bar stools drink rail area for refreshments. Izzo said fans with tickets to the area will be free to stand and mingle during the game.





