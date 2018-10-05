Dugarry: If Zidane joins Man Utd I'll eat two rats! A man who tasted World Cup glory alongside the legendary Frenchman doubts that the former Real Madrid boss would agree to succeed Jose Mourinho

Zinedine Zidane continues to see a possible role as successor to Jose Mourinho at Manchester United mooted, but Christophe Dugarry doubts a deal will be done.

The legendary Frenchman is currently out of work having walked away from Real Madrid on the back of a third successive Champions League triumph last season.

He has been linked with various roles since then, with the 46-year-old admitting that he is eager to return to the dugout.

With events at Old Trafford currently seeing Mourinho’s ongoing presence called into question, it has been suggested that Zidane’s next move could take him to England.

A man who tasted World Cup glory alongside a modern day icon back in 1998 is, however, adamant that a former team-mate would have no interest in taking a role with the Red Devils.

Dugarry told RMC Sport: “Zizou won’t go to Manchester. I’m telling you, he won’t go to Manchester.”

Amid the links to United, it has been reported that Zidane has spoken with Mourinho in an effort to make it clear to the Portuguese that he is not angling for his job.

Dugarry also doubts that such a conversation ever took place, adding: “If he called Mourinho, I won’t eat one rat, I’ll eat two.

“I don’t believe it for one second, because the relationship between Zidane and Mourinho has never been good. Never.





“So I don’t see why Zizou would call Mourinho to tell him he won’t take his job.

“Zizou is on holiday, Mourinho is sorting his situation out by himself.”

Mourinho has plenty of work to do if he is to bring the distracting rounds of rumours to a close.

He has overseen United’s worst start through seven games to a Premier League season and is currently on a four-match winless run across all competitions.

His side have failed to claim a victory on home soil since the opening weekend of the 2018-19 campaign, with a number of former stars having had their say on what should happen next.

The general consensus is that Mourinho’s services should be retained, with Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes backing him to stay put while Paul Ince has called for underperforming players to shoulder more responsibility for an alarming slump.