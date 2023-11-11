Dug McDaniel, Will Tschetter shred YSU in Michigan basketball's 92-62 victory

If last season was a learning experience every night for Dug McDaniel, a freshman elevated into Michigan basketball’s starting point guard role in early December after an injury to Jaelin Llewellyn, then this season may be the equivalent of graduate courses. McDaniel took over for the Wolverines in the first half in Ann Arbor as U-M trounced Youngstown State, 92-62, at Crisler Center.

McDaniel finished with 16 points (on 6-for-13 shooting), three rebounds and four assists. His early playmaking energized fellow U-M holdovers Terrance Williams II, who finished with 13 points, and Will Tschetter, who had a career-high 20 ponts, including four 3-pointers on four tries. Newcomer Olivier Nkamhoua followed up his 25-point maize-and-blue debut Tuesday with 17 points Friday, continuing to fill up the stat sheet with 10 rebounds and four assists for Michigan (2-0).

Michigan forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) drives on Youngstown State forward Ziggy Reid (1) in the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Nkamhoua’s fellow transfers, Nimari Burnett (Alabama) and Tray Jackson (Seton Hall), didn’t fare as well in the first half; they combined to go 0-for-5 before the break. Jackson finally got on the board in the second half, with his first basket a little more than seven minutes into the period. But it hardly mattered; by the time the Detroit native scored, the Wolverines were already up by 33. Jacckson finished with six points and three rebounds in 18 minutes.

Next up, the Wolverines head to New York to face St. John’s, which hired Rick Pitino away from Iona during the offseason, in the Gavitt Games between the Big Ten and Big East at 7 p.m. Monday at Madison Square Garden.

A quick start

Terrance Williams II got the Wolverines started with a jumper 31 seconds in. U-M committed turnovers on three straight possessions, however, to keep the Penguins in it. But McDaniel snapped the streak with a nice feed to Tarris Reed Jr., who slammed it home for a 4-0 lead. Williams hit a 3-pointer and Reed followed with a layup for a 9-2 U-M lead less than five minutes in.

The Wolverines and Penguins remained close until YSU went cold over the final four minutes of the first half, missing its final five shots before intermission. U-M had no such issues, finishing the half on a 13-0 run for a 46-23 lead after 20 minutes.

Michigan’s defense didn’t let Youngstown State run its offense in the paint or beyond the arc; the Penguins hit just nine of 30 shots (30%) from the floor and just three of 14 (21.4%) 3s in the first half while committing nine turnovers.

Youngstown State guard Brandon Rush (0) drives on Michigan forward Will Tschetter (42) in the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Putting it away

The Wolverines started strong in the second half, as well, getting out to a 13-5 run over the first four minutes. Nkamhoua continued to punish the Penguins with six points, two rebounds and two assists during the run.

Michigan kept scoring and YSU kept missing shots as the Wolverines doubled up the Penguins, 72-36, with 10:56 remaining. At that point, the Penguins had made just five of 18 (27.8%) shots, with the bulk coming (4-for-15) inside the arc.

Tschetter took over after intermission, hitting all five of his shots from the floor, including two 3s, for 12 points, nearly doubling his career high for a game in just the second half against the Penguins.

