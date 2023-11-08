Dug McDaniel posts career night, U-M hoops opens season with 99-74 win over UNC-Asheville

Michigan basketball point guard Dug McDaniel had barely reached the half court stripe when he heaved the ball 50 feet down court.

There, one of his newest teammates Olivier Nkamhoua came soaring through the air from the outside the paint, caught the lob with two hands overhead and threw down a thunderous dunk.

Though it was just a single highlight from a single victory — booking Final Four tickets remains inadvisable for the time being — the moment was an appropriate sample of how the new and eager-to-prove-its-improved version of Michigan basketball opened its season with a convincing 99-74 victory over UNC-Asheville on Tuesday at Crisler Center.

Nkamhoua scored a game-high 25 points and seven rebounds and McDaniel scored a career-high 22 points with eight assists.

While both had tremendous performances; McDaniel shot 9-of-15 from the floor and had a 4:1 assist to turnover ratio while Nkamhoua went 10-for-12 on shots inside the arc, they were expected to be major contributors this season.

Big year ahead?

Someone who needed to step up if U-M would take a step forward, Terrance Williams, showed at least for the first night he is capable of doing exactly that. Williams, who never scored more than 11 points after Nov. 11 last season, had 10 points and five rebounds by half time and finished with 15 and six.

Nimari Burnett, a transfer from Alabama, also finished in double figures with 13 and five rebounds.

The Wolverines came out hot from the start, when Nkmahoua threw a cross-court pass for a Nimari Burnett 3-pointer, before the Tennessee transfer found McDaniel on a back-door cut from the top of the key to make it 5-2 early.

Williams, who shot just 25% on 3-pointers last season, knocked down U-M's second long ball from the right wing before Nkamhoua came added a flying offensive rebound for a tip in to go up 10-3 early.

Once UNC-Asheville star Drew Pember nailed a long ball to temporarily trim the deficit to four, McDaniel nailed a long ball of his own to get the lead back to seven. A few minutes later at the 13:22 mark, Pember, who averaged 20.1 points and nine rebounds a season ago, picked up his second foul and checked out down 15-10.

From there, McDaniel took over with consecutive assists − one on a bounce-pass to Nkamhoua, the next an outlet to Tray Jackson who finished with a euro-step − to make it 19-12. After a pair of Josh Banks free throws made it a 21-16 game, U-M went on a blitz.

It started with a deep McDaniel three from the top of the key, then continued when Nkaamhoua tipped in his own miss. McDaniel then hit a floater, before he found Williams on a drive-and-kick who knocked down a three-pointer to put U-M up 31-16 and force a Bulldogs timeout.

Michigan would extend its first half lead to as much as 20 when McDaniel threw a no-look outlet pass to Williams in stride who finished in transition and go into the break up 48-32.

Pouring it on

The second half started almost exactly the way the first half ended. Nkamhoua caught a post-up and kicked out to McDaniel for a corner three just seconds before Burnett stole the ball at the top of the key and took it coast-to-coast for an and-one to go up 21.

The Wolverines never looked back.

At one point McDaniel found Tarris Reed Jr, who threw a touch pass to Nkamhoua for the slam. As nice a play as it was, U-M enjoyed it a moment too long and got beat back down the court for a fast break dunk.

It didn't matter on this night. Williams knocked down a pair of free throws, Reed connected on a drop-step layup and Williams buried a three from the corner to go up 67-40.

That's when Nkamhoua took over. He went dunk, jumper, then a dunk on a nice entry pass from Williams on three consecutive possessions. Though he didn't shoot on the fourth, he added another slam on an entry pass from Will Tschtter to give U-M its largest lead of the night to that point, 75-46, with 11:24 to play.

Pember, who picked up his fourth foul early in the second half, scored eight straight for the Bulldogs to get before McDaniel hit a three-pointer from the corner with 9:24 to play to get his new career-high mark.

Tarris Reed Jr. ended with nine points and seven boards and Will Tschetter scored a career-high eight points.

Pember paced UNC-Ashville, Josh Banks scored 18 and Evan Johnson added 12.

