Dug McDaniel posts career night, U-M hoops opens season with 99-74 win over UNC-Asheville

Michigan basketball point guard Dug McDaniel had barely reached the half court stripe when he heaved the ball 50 feet down court.

There, one of his newest teammates Olivier Nkamhoua came soaring through the air from the outside the paint, caught the lob with two hands overhead and threw down a thunderous dunk.

Though it was just a single highlight from a single victory — booking Final Four tickets remains inadvisable for the time being — the moment was an appropriate sample of how the new and eager-to-prove-its-improved version of Michigan basketball looked as it opened its season with a convincing 99-74 victory over UNC-Asheville on Tuesday at Crisler Center.

"The oop for sure," McDaniel said with a smile of his favorite play. "Coming out of high school, I never really threw an oop before. But I've been practicing, working on the timing, and I feel like that one was perfect."

Nkamhoua, in his first official game in the maize and blue, scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds. McDaniel scored a career-high 22 points with eight assists. Both were highly efficient: McDaniel shot 9 of 15 from the floor and had a 4-to-1 assist to turnover ratio while Nkamhoua was 11 of 16 shooting.

"Before the game," McDaniel said of when he knew a big night was in store. "I remember last year telling Jett how he set the tone put himself on the map for the rest of the season. I just took that with me ... came out and made a statement."

Michigan guard Dug McDaniel makes a layup during the second half of U-M's 99-74 win on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, at Crisler Center.

Big year ahead?

Someone who needed to step up if U-M would take a step forward, Terrance Williams II, showed at least for the first night he is capable. Williams, who never scored more than 11 points after Nov. 11 last season, finished with 15 points and six rebounds.

"He impacts winning," said interim head coach Phil Martelli. "It's not always going to go your way and for whatever reason (last year) didn't go his way. He could've done what some seniors do, say I've had a pretty good run ... or you can put your back to the wall and say I'm going out, going out as hard as I can.

"That's what we've seen. ... As long as he's better tomorrow than he was tonight, then this was a good thing. If he's not better tomorrow than he was tonight, then this was just a flash in the pan."

The Wolverines came out hot from the start, when Nkamhoua threw a cross-court pass for a Nimari Burnett (13 points, five rebounds) 3-pointer, before the Tennessee transfer found McDaniel on a back-door cut from the top of the key to make it 5-2 early.

Williams, who shot just 25% on 3-pointers last season, knocked down U-M's second long ball from the right wing before Nkamhoua came added a flying offensive rebound for a tip in to go up 10-3 early.

At the 13:22 mark, UNC Asheville star Drew Pember, who averaged 20.1 points and nine rebounds a season ago, picked up his second foul.

"It made me excited," Nkamhoua said of his matchup against his former. "We grew up together, had our first two years at Tennessee together. ... He's been doing great over there at UNC Asheville, great credit to him, incredible player and I just knew I had to be dialed in on him today and take that matchup personally."

From there, McDaniel took over with consecutive assists — one on a bounce-pass to Nkamhoua, the next an outlet to Tray Jackson who finished with a Eurostep — to make it 19-12. Soon after, U-M went on a blitz.

UNC Asheville guard Fletcher Abee reaches in on Michigan forward Terrance Williams II during the second half of U-M's 99-74 win on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, at Crisler Center.

It started with a deep McDaniel 3 from the top of the key, then continued when Nkamhoua tipped in his own miss. McDaniel then hit a floater, before he found Williams on a drive-and-kick who knocked down a three-pointer to put U-M up 31-16 and force a Bulldogs timeout.

Michigan would extend its first half lead to as much as 20 when McDaniel threw a no-look outlet pass to Williams in stride who finished in transition and go into the break up 48-32.

Pouring it on

The second half started almost exactly the way the first half ended. Nkamhoua caught a post-up and kicked out to McDaniel for a corner 3 just seconds before Burnett stole the ball at the top of the key and took it coast-to-coast for an and-one to go up 21.

U-M finished shooting 56.7% from the floor (38-for-56) and 46.2% (12-for-26) from 3 as it assisted on 20 of 38 buckets and turned the ball over just nine times, which Martelli pointed out was really seven in the middle 39 minutes and 40 seconds of the game.

"That's acceptable," he dead-panned.

At one point McDaniel found Tarris Reed Jr. in the paint, who tipped a touch pass to Nkamhoua for the slam. As nice a play as it was, U-M enjoyed it a moment too long and got beat back down the court for a fast break dunk.

It didn't matter on this night. Williams knocked down a pair of free throws, Reed connected on a drop-step layup and Williams buried a three from the corner to go up 67-40.

UNC Asheville guard Caleb Burgess attempts a layup as Michigan guard George Washington III defends during the first half of U-M's 99-74 win on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, at Crisler Center.

That's when Nkamhoua took over. He went dunk, jumper, then a dunk on a nice entry pass from Williams on three consecutive possessions. Though he didn't shoot on the fourth, he added another slam on an entry pass from Will Tschtter to give U-M its largest lead of the night to that point, 75-46, with 11:24 to play.

Reed ended with nine points and seven boards and Will Tschetter scored a career-high eight points.

"Playing with each other," Nkamhoua said of what's worked well for the offense early on. "Everybody's playing on a string and we move the ball. We trust each other. There's nobody that the ball is sticking to in an unnatural way.

"As much as we're all trying to figure each other out and as much as we're all trying to figure ourselves out in the system, we're all still trusting each other.

Pember paced UNC Asheville with 19 points, Josh Banks scored 18 and Evan Johnson added 12.

