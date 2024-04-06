Duffy introduced as Lady Hokies’ head coach

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Friday made it official – Megan Duffy will be the next head women’s basketball coach at Virginia Tech University.

The former head lady at Marquette was introduced via press conference in Blacksburg on Friday.

Virginia Tech Director of Athletics, Whit Babcock, explained that Duffy’s name came up early and often in their speedy search for a new leader of the program.

Duffy expressed just how grateful she is to be a part of a community and program that shares her passion for the sport.

“This incredible institution – the fans – the alumni base- the supporters is really unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” she said. “There’s been times in my past where I dreamed of coming to a university that loves women’s basketball like you do and I can’t tell you how thrilled I am to be your leader for women’s basketball.”

She explained to reporters that the next steps involve setting up her staff, speaking with players and gaining some stability on the team’s roster.

