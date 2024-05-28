Duffy added to Murphy's Ulster backroom team

Ulster coach Richie Murphy has appointed Jimmy Duffy to his coaching staff for the next two seasons.

Duffy was assistant coach for much of Murphy's tenure as Ireland Under-20 boss.

The Connacht native has spent the last two years with Perth-based Western Force in Australia after leaving the Ireland Under-20 set-up following the 2022 Six Nations.

Duffy's Ulster role will see him working alongside forwards coach Roddy Grant until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

“From my experience of working with Jimmy, I know he is detail-driven and a coach that builds strong relationships with his players," said Murphy.

"And his knowledge and experience will be very welcome when it comes to coaching our scrum."

Duffy, who was part of Pat Lam's coaching staff when Connacht won the then Pro12 title in 2016, added that he "can't wait to get started this summer".