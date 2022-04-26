Dueling Tennessee Titans seven-round mock drafts: Final edition

We are just two days away from the 2022 NFL draft and, thankfully, two days away from getting answers to the biggest draft questions facing the Tennessee Titans.

This is the fourth installment of our dueling mock drafts series and thus far Shaun Calderon has been the biggest winner, emerging victorious in two of the three.

However, Tyler Rowland came out of nowhere last time around and secured the victory, making him the first person to knock off our resident Mel Kiper.

Mike Moraitis and Ryan Sikes have been shut out in all of this, so it’s time both step their game up to notch that first victory. Meanwhile, Calderon and Rowland are battling for the top spot as far as overall wins are concerned.

Shaun Calderon's mock draft

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Round 1, Pick 26: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Round 3, Pick 90: OG Cole Strange, U-T Chattanooga

Round 4, Pick 131: TE Cade Otton, Washington

Round 4, Pick 143: CB Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

Round 5, Pick 169: OT Matt Waletzko, North Dakota

Round 6, Pick 204: WR Jalen Nailor, Michigan State

Round 6, Pick 219: S Smoke Monday, Auburn

The first pick was a no-brainer for me. With one of the top wide receivers still on the board, combined with the fact that none of the top offensive tackles were available, I went ahead and happily selected Arkansas’ Treylon Burks.

Along with A.J. Brown and Robert woods, Burks would immediately help to form one of the most physically imposing and promising wide receiver trios in the league upon his arrival.

Also, another thing to consider is the inevitable run on wide receivers before the Titans’ next pick. By the time Tennessee is back on the board at No. 90 overall, they could be selecting between wide receivers who are closer to the 20s on their positional rankings than they are to 10.

Meanwhile, a non-premium position of need like offensive guard will likely still have some of the top interior linemen options available.

That is why, with my next selection, I went ahead and picked one of the more athletically fluid guards in this draft, Chattanooga’s Cole Strange.

Strange is an extremely versatile lineman who offers center/guard flexibility. He is the type of player that fits in perfectly with the tough-nosed culture that Mike Vrabel has created. Strange’s athleticism would also allow him to thrive in a zone-blocking scheme like Tennessee’s.

The Chattanooga product would instantly join the starting competition at left guard with Jamarco Jones and Aaron Brewer, which ideally would also allow 2021 second-round pick, Dillon Radunz, to solely focus on right tackle.

I then began Day 3 by giving the Titans a versatile tight end who can do a little bit of everything.

Cade Otton is an instinctive route-runner who possesses reliable hands as a pass-catcher, while also being a fundamentally sound and aggressive blocker in the run game.

The Washington product would drastically help to improve the Titans’ frequently used 12-personnel package (two tight ends), along with newly acquired Austin Hooper.

With the second of my fourth-round picks, I decided to take someone whose long-term value was too good to pass up on at this point.

Tennessee’s Alontae Taylor is an experienced and ascending cornerback who possesses ideal size and speed at the position. Taylor is also very cerebral, possessing a genuine understanding of route concepts and how to anticipate them.

The Tennessee product also adds some versatility to the special teams units, as he developed into a talented gunner throughout his time in Knoxville. That specific skillset will allow him to contribute to the team immediately upon his arrival, while his upside at cornerback gives him legitimate starter potential with proper patience and grooming.

I then went ahead and drafted an athletic offensive linemen with a massive 7-foot-1 wingspan who dominated his level of competition. Matt Waletzko possesses all the traits that you look for in a project tackle. His physical and mental upside is worth the shot here in Round 5.

I concluded my draft by adding two players in Round 6 who can produce in a variety of ways.

Michigan State’s Jalen Nailor was often the team’s big play extraordinaire, averaging over 17 yards per catch, while also producing in a plethora of other ways such as kick returns, end-arounds, handoffs, screens, etc. That type of versatility will give Nailor a legitimate chance to find a way to contribute to the football team.

Lastly, I give the Titans a physical presence at the safety position that they can develop. Smoke Monday is a passionate tone-setter in the run game, and with the Titans being in the same division as Jonathan Taylor, it’s smart to have someone like Monday who can physically enforce things in the box to make runners think twice before crossing his path again.

Ryan Sikes' mock draft

Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK

Round 1, Pick 26: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Treylon Burks would be my preferred wide receiver with the No. 26 overall pick, but his stock has been steadily rising as we approach NFL draft day. That said, Georgia’s George Pickens might be the most undervalued receiver in this draft class. The Hoover, Alabama native returned at the end of the 2021 campaign after tearing his ACL in the spring. He was eased back into game action but hauled in a 52-yard catch en route to Georgia’s 33-18 win over Alabama in the National Championship Game.

Round 3, Pick 90: Kellen Diesch, T, Arizona State

The heir apparent to Taylor Lewan, Kellen Diesch stands at a staggering 6-foot-7, 301 pounds. Per PFF, he graded out at an 87.2, playing all 13 games at the left tackle position. He split an even 50-50 with run and pass block snaps, allowing just two sacks all season.

Round 4, Pick 131: Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

The Titans used a top-30 visit on tight end Daniel Bellinger, who is both a good blocker and pass-catcher. He built off impressive sophomore and junior campaigns, hauling in 31 receptions for 357 yards and two scores last year.

Round 4, Pick 143: Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

The Titans grab a quarterback at some point in this draft class, and Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe is a good selection in Round 4. After transferring in from Houston Baptist, Zappe set the college football world on fire, throwing for 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns — both FBS/FCS records.

Round 5, Pick 169: Lecitus Smith, G, Virginia Tech

With all of the questions along the offense line, grabbing a guard is probably a good idea. Lecitus Smith is a former tight end who is on the shorter side for offensive linemen. That said, he allowed just 40 quarterback pressures in four seasons. PFF graded him at 70.3, and he was responsible for just two sacks last year.

Round 6, Pick 204: Christopher Allen, EDGE, Alabama

The Titans are no stranger to taking players recovering from injuries, and Chris Allen could be a draft steal in the later rounds. Looking to build off a strong junior season in which he registered six sacks and 13 tackles for loss, Allen was injured in the 2021 opener on a strip sack. At 6-foot-4, 252 pounds, he has great size. The Titans can bring him along slowly as a rotational piece until the salary cap forces the team to make a decision on Bud Dupree or Harold Landry.

Round 6, Pick 219: Matt Araiza, P San Diego State

Just as Brett Kern took over for Craig Hentrich, Matt Araiza can do the same for the former. His versatility as a punter, kicker, and kickoff man is also a plus. As a junior, Araiza averaged 51.2 yards per punt while converting on a perfect 45-for-45 extra points.

Mike Moraitis' mock draft

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Round 1, Pick 26: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Round 3, Pick 90: G Ed Ingram, LSU

Round 4, Pick 131: OT Matt Waletzko, North Dakota

Round 4, Pick 143: WR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Round 5, Pick 169: TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

Round 6, Pick 204: DB Damarion Williams, Houston

Round 6, Pick 219: EDGE Alex Wright, UAB

The Titans want more help for Ryan Tannehill in 2022, and this draft gives them plenty with the selections of Burks, Jones Jr., and Wydermyer, all of whom will be playmakers at the next level.

Burks, whose physical style is a great fit for Tennessee’s offense, gives the Titans a legit No. 2 receiver for the long haul. Jones Jr. is a developmental slot receiver who can be a deep threat and contribute in the return game. Wydermyer needs some work on his blocking, but he’s a huge target and playmaker who can make big things happen when the ball is in his hands.

Tennessee desperately needs some offensive line help with uncertainties at guard and tackle, both this year and next. I restock the Titans’ offensive line stable with Ingram and Waletzko.

Ingram has the versatility to slide to tackle if needed, but he’s going to end up as an interior lineman at the next level and could compete for a starting job right away. Ingram is a solid pass protector but really stands out as a road grader in the run game.

Waletzko has the upside to become a starter at either left or right tackle down the road. He’s a plus pass protector who also thrives when blocking for the run. Both Ingram and Waletzko are ideal fits for a zone-run scheme.

After re-stocking the offense, my attention turned to defense, where I nabbed a pair of versatile players in Wright and Williams.

The latter can play all over the field, whether it be on the outside, in the slot, or at safety, giving Tennessee a depth piece at multiple spots, and the former is an EDGE rusher who can both stand up and play with his hand in the dirt.

Tyler Rowland's mock draft

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Round 1, Pick 26: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

It came down to Kenyon Green or Burks at this pick. At the end of the day, I trust Jon Robinson to find an interior offensive lineman in this deep class at pick 90. Not to mention, Burks is just a perfect fit.

You upgrade the Chester Rogers role in a major way with Burks’ gadget abilities and you can refine his route-running to make him a more versatile player for the future. Physically, he checks all the boxes in terms of size. Some concerns about weight have popped up, but I think Burks is a hard worker who will take his job seriously. Home run.

Round 3, Pick 90: Cole Strange, IOL, Chattanooga

Could not be happier about this pick. Strange is a perfect fit in the Titans’ zone-run scheme. At 6-foot-4 he is the big enough to play guard in 2022 before eventually taking over for Ben Jones as the center of the future.

Round 4, Pick 131: Chig Okonkwo, TE, Maryland

I have a hard time taking Jeremy Ruckert or Jelani Woods at pick 90 when I can most likely get my hands on Daniel Bellinger, Cade Otton or Chig here. Okonkwo is Jonnu Smith 2.0, to put it bluntly. The fastest 40 time of all tight ends, he is a blazer and a great YAC threat. He can develop his route-running and blocking, but immediately be a great fit with Hooper and Swaim.

Round 4, Pick 143: JT Woods, S, Baylor

I mean, this mock draft is just by far my favorite. Amani Hooker could be leaving in free agency in 2023. That makes safety a bigger area of need than some realize. Woods has great size and length at 6-foot-2 and he has great speed to cover the field deep. Not only that, but he has ball skills which Jon Robinson covets. He may be lean, but Woods plays with physicality as well. Woods can play the third safety role deep in dime and allow the Hooker/Byard combo to roam the middle.

Round 5, Pick 169: Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama

The Titans added Trenton Cannon and brought back Dontrell Hillard to be the speedy scat backs. Now they need to add a back-up bruiser to keep Henry fresh and take five to eight carries a game. Can’t run Henry 30 times a game for half a season again, and Hillard/Cannon can’t offer that as they help on third down only.

Round 6, Pick 204: Josh Ezeudu, IOL, UNC

Another IOL. Ezeudu has seen some interest from the Titans. Strange is the long term center, but Ezeudu has a chance to develop into a potential depth option, or even, optimistically, a starter.

Round 6, Pick 219: Baylon Spector, LB/S, Clemson

Obviously, this is a late round dart throw, but I like what Spector can bring. He is a sub-package linebacker/safety combo. He’s instinctive, athletic and plays well in space. Great at riding TEs up the seam vertically, and at 6-foot-1 and 233 pounds, he has the size to match up to tight ends. He can fill a little bit of the Jayon Brown role AND the Dane Cruikshank role potentially, but for sure can help on special teams right away.

