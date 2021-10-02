Dueling expert picks for Cardinals vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams meet Sunday afternoon in a battle of unbeaten NFC West rivals. The Rams have beaten the Cardinals in their last eight matchups and, this year, look like the best team in the NFC.

The Cardinals are 3-0 themselves and have what appears to be an unstoppable offense so far this season.

The Rams defense, as dominant as it has been in years past, is not at that point yet this season.

How will this game play out?

Rams Wire managing editor Cameron DaSilva and I give our dueling expert picks for the game this weekend.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Cards Wire: Rams 27, Cardinals 24

I want to say the Cardinals will win, but it is on the road against the Rams, whom they have not beaten in their last 8 games. They haven’t beaten Matthew Stafford since 2015. This will be a more competitive game. They will score points. But in the end, the Rams will be triumphant in a game that comes down to the wire.

Rams Wire: Rams 30, Cardinals 27

I think this is going to be a much closer game than the last eight meetings between these teams. The Cardinals look the best they have in about six years and Murray is a nightmare to defend. But the Rams have had success slowing him down and containing him in the pocket, and I think that’ll be the case again on Sunday.

1

1