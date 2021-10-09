Dueling expert picks for Cardinals vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals will face the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at State Farm Stadium, kicking of a four-game stretch in which they play three at home. They are banged up, as they will be without cornerback Byron Murphy and could be without several starters.

The 49ers will be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and possibly tight end George Kittle.

How will the game play out? Niners Wire managing editor Kyle Madson and I both make our dueling picks for the game.

Jess Root, Cards Wire: Cardinals 34, 49ers 17

The 49ers’ great running scheme worries me some, but I don’t think the 49ers will be able to stop the Cardinals‘ offense, which, frankly, no one has stopped. They will challenge the secondary and put points on the board. Their defense will force at least one Trey Lance turnover, which will turn the tide of the game. It will be closer than the score indicates because of late points Arizona scores, but it will be Cardinals 34, 49ers 17.

Kyle Madson, Niners Wire: Cardinals 38, 49ers 20

Part of me thinks this will be closer than some might think. Division games are weird, the Cardinals are coming off a huge win and the 49ers are desperate at 2-2. Throw in the Lance wrinkle and there’s a path to victory for San Francisco. All that being said, Arizona’s offense is locked in and I just don’t think the 49ers have the horses to slow them down if they get rolling.

