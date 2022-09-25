Dueling expert picks for Cardinals vs. Rams in Week 3

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium. It is the first divisional game for both teams. It is the first road game for the defending Super Bowl champs.

The Rams have won 10 of the last 11 matchups and every game in Arizona since 2014.

Will things change?

The Rams are this on the offensive line and very thin at cornerback, missing three of their four top corners.

The Cardinals are getting healthier.

How will this game play out?

Below are expert picks and predictions from Rams Wire managing editor Cam DaSilva and yours truly.

Cam DaSilva, Rams Wire

Rams 24, Cardinals 20

To me, the Cardinals’ offense simply isn’t the same without Hopkins. And over the last five years, the Rams have owned Arizona, looking especially dominant in the playoff game in January. It’ll be a close matchup I think, but I’ll take the Rams to win on the road after finding some momentum last week at home.

Jess Root, Cards Wire

Cardinals 27, Rams 24

If the Cardinals are anything near what they were in the second half last week, they will be very hard to beat. They had the running game going, the passing game going and the defense was making stops.

Against an ailing L.A. secondary, I think the Cardinals can build on last week’s game. The pass protection has been good, so if they don’t turn the ball over and if the defense can make a couple of stops, this will be a great game.

I’ve got the Cardinals stealing a win with the Rams banged up, 27-24.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire