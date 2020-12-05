Dueling expert picks for Cardinals-Rams in Week 13

The Arizona Cardinals have lost two in a row and three of four. They are a “Hail Murray” away from a four-game losing streak. They take on the Los Angeles Rams this weekend at State Farm Stadium, who lost last week to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams are favored in this game.

How will it end? We have some expert picks below, including my own.

Jess Root, Cards Wire: Rams 28, Cardinals 27

Ugh. I really think the Cardinals will bounce back, but the way they have played in recent weeks keeps me from predicting an outright win. They really need to win this game to stay on schedule for the playoffs, but L.A. just has their number. The Cardinals play well but lose a close one.

Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire: Rams 27, Cardinals 20

I think the Rams will win a close one, continuing their strong play against Arizona. With a normal week of practice again after canceling practice last Friday, the Rams will be better prepared than they were for the 49ers. And with Jalen Ramsey fully healthy, they should be in good shape against Arizona’s wide receiving corps.

Bob McManaman, AZCentral Sports: Rams 33, Cardinals 23

If the Cardinals don't get a lead and a sizeable one somehow, and they get into the second half and they need to score some points, they're going to lose this game. I think they're going to lose this game and I think the Rams are going to score 31+ again.

Katherine Fitzgerald, AZCentral Sports: Rams 30, Cardinals 27

I think the Rams will win this one. I don't think it will be quite as big a gap. 30-27, another strikingly close game.

Kent Somers, AZCentral Sports: Cardinals 24, Rams 17

I think one key is going to be Jared Goff. How do the Cardinals make him look? Do they make him look like a turnover machine, like he has been at times? Do they make him look like a touchdown machine, which he has been at times. The Cardinals' pass rush hasn't been great in the last two weeks. They need to get to Goff and put pressure on him. He will turn the ball over and I think the Cardinals will need those to win this game. This is the type of game where we don't expect the Cardinals to win and so they play really well and win.

