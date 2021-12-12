Dueling expert picks for Cardinals-Rams in Week 14

The Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams are the final game of Week 14. They play on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in what should be a playoff atmosphere.

The Cardinals will clinch a postseason berth with a win and drop their magic number to clinch the division to only one game.

The Rams had won eight straight matchups before this season but the Cardinals ended that streak with a 37-20 road win over the Rams in Week 4.

How will this game play out? Rams Wire managing editor Cameron DaSilva and I make our expert picks and predictions for the game below.

Jess Root, Cards Wire

Cardinals 31, Rams 23

This game is huge for both teams. A win for the Cardinals means they effectively clinch the division without mathematically clinching it. But the Rams have struggled too much on offense over the last month to make me think that they will be able to score enough against the Cardinals defense to keep up with them.

Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

Cardinals 27, Rams 24

I keep going back and forth on this one. On one hand, the Rams looked much better last week against the Jaguars and have had the Cardinals’ number. On the other hand, Arizona has rolled right along despite missing Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, beating quality teams throughout the year. The Rams’ only impressive wins were against the Colts and Bucs, and I don’t think that changes this week. I think the Cards win narrowly.

