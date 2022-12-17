Dueling expert picks for Cardinals-Broncos

The Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos play Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High. Both teams will have backup quarterbacks starting. Colt McCoy gets the start for the Cardinals, as Kyler Murray is done for the season after tearing his ACL.

Brett Rypien will start for the Broncos as the team is holding out Russell Wilson after he suffered a concussion last week.

Both teams have been major disappointments this season. The Cardinals are 4-9 and expected to be a playoff team. The Broncos are 3-10 and believed they would be Super Bowl contenders with the addition of Wilson.

How will this game play out?

We have dueling expert picks from me and Broncos Wire managing editor Jon Heath.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Jess Root, Cards Wire

Cardinals 19, Broncos 16

Honestly, I have no idea. The Cardinals can be effective with McCoy and the Broncos are going to struggle to rally from a deficit. Though if Wilson is out and Brett Rypien starts, I like the Cardinals’ chances more and have to hope that because, if they can’t beat the Broncos, then they might not get another win this season.

Jon Heath, Broncos Wire

Broncos 22, Cardinals 16

Simply because Kyler Murray is out and the Cardinals’ line has such a hard time protecting Colt McCoy, I have the Broncos winning at home. Denver’s offense came to life a little bit last week and their defense has been excellent all year, so I’m picking the Broncos.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire