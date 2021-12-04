Dueling expert picks for Cardinals-Bears in Week 13

The Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears face one another on Solider Field Sunday in Week 13. The Cardinals re favored to win, as they are 9-2 on the season and managed to win two of three games without quarterback Kyler Murray or receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The Bears are 4-7 but snapped a five-game losing streak with a 16-14 Thanksgiving win over the winless Detroit Lions.

The Cardinals hope to maintain their status as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while the Bears would like to stack wins and maintain some faint chances of making the postseason.

How will this game play out? Bears Wire managing editor Alyssa Barbieri and I make our dueling expert predictions for the game.

Jess Root: Cardinals 31, Bears 13

The Cardinals are rested and getting healthy. Murray and Hopkins haven’t played in a month, so they are ready to unleash their performance. I think it will not be a pretty game for the Bears. The defense will hold early and the offense will put points on the board. The Cardinals‘ roll on the road will continue. They have scored over 30 and allowed 20 or less in all 6 road games this season. That will continue. Cardinals 31, Bears 13.

Alyssa Barbieri: Cardinals 34, Bears 16

This game could get ugly – and quick – for the Bears, especially down several starters. Arizona might have this game locked up by halftime, much like the Bucs earlier this season. The Cardinals have scored 30-plus points in all but three games this season, and there’s no reason why that trend shouldn’t continue against a Chicago defense that’s been weak in the secondary. Get ready for the “Fire Nagy” chants at Soldier Field. Cardinals 34, Bears 16

