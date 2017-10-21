Dueling back-to-backs as Capitals host Panthers

WASHINGTON -- It may be early in the NHL campaign, but the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals are in a hurry to find the consistency needed to string wins together and move up in the standings.

When the teams collide Saturday at CapitalOne Arena, both will be playing the second game of back-to-back sets, with the Panthers coming off a 4-3 home loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Capitals besting the Red Wings 4-3 in overtime in Detroit.

Capitals coach Barry Trotz has tinkered with his lines in the early part of the season, but he has been pleased with the work of forward Devante Smith-Pelly, who has answered the challenge the coach put in front of him.

"He's been consistent," Trotz told reporters. "We talked about being consistent, especially in back-to-back situations, being consistent in your thought process and being really good in an area of your game. I started with a role -- I asked him to be consistent and be really good on the (penalty kill), and to this point he's done that. I have no reason to take him out."

Smith-Pelly is one of several young players Washington (4-3-1) has incorporated into a previously veteran lineup this season, and that youth is still in the process of finding their way on the ice.

"The young people in our organization, all the young guys, they're going to be the lifeline of the franchise for a number of years, so we have to stay the course," Trotz said.

The Panthers (2-4-0) know a few things about young players, as 18-year-old rookie Owen Tippett, the team's first-round draft pick, will play in his third NHL game Saturday and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar will suit up for his fourth contest.

"These are big games for us early on. These ones add up, even at the end of the year," said Weegar, who scored in his season debut Friday.