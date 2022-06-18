Duel at the Dog 200 postponed until Sunday afternoon

The drivers of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will have to wait an extra day to chase a victory at Monadnock Speedway

Due to an unfavorable forecast that extended into the evening, NASCAR officials were forced to postpone the Duel at the Dog 200 from Saturday until Sunday afternoon.

The Whelen Modified Tour did get one practice session in before the rain arrived. Three-time series champion Justin Bonsignore topped the charts with a 12.854, while Matthew Kimball, Matt Hirschman, Ron Silk and Sam Rameau completed the Top 5.

An updated schedule and start time for the Duel at the Dog 200 will be announced soon.