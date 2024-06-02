Duece Knight clearly looks ready to flip from Notre Dame to Ole Miss

If you missed it last week, the recruiting world of Notre Dame football had a little drama with 2025 quarterback Deuce Knight at the center of attention.

David Johnson of Inside the Rebels made a crystal ball prediction for the 247Sports family that Knight, a Mississippi product, would ultimately be committing to Ole Miss.

Knight committed to Notre Dame last September and although the offers have continued to pour in from around the nation, has remained committed to the Irish.

Knight then spent this weekend doing what any elite player about to flip their Notre Dame commitment would do:

Spent his weekend in South Bend, Indiana.

Deuce Knight is back on campus this weekend pic.twitter.com/0rYVSAWUgW — 𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐊𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫 (@NickKremerIT) June 2, 2024

Nobody has ever confused me with Nostradamus but I’m starting to think that crystal ball might just be a miss.

