'With all due respect, you played Indiana': How fans reacted to Ohio State's win vs. Indiana

Ohio State's season opener against Indiana was not over, and Maurice Clarett was already voicing his displeasure at what he saw from the Buckeyes.

I don’t see no aggression or physical play. I’m not solely referring to the play calling. It just doesn’t look like anyone is excited out there. No one looks physical. It just doesn’t look like we have any arrogance/confidence out there. — Maurice Clarett (@ReeseClarett13) September 2, 2023

"I don't see no aggression or physical play," Clarett, the former Ohio State runnin back, wrote on social media. "I'm not solely referring to the play calling. It just doesn't look like anyone is excited out there. No one looks physical. It just doesn't look like we have any arrogance/confidence out there."

In the 2023 season opener, Ohio State recorded its lowest-scoring effort against Indiana in nearly 30 years, beating the Hoosiers 23-3 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

Led by starting quarterback Kyle McCord, Ohio State recorded 380 yards of offense and two touchdowns — both rushing by Miyan Williams.

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) runs for a touchdown past Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Josh Sanguinetti (19) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium.

On defense, the Buckeyes allowed only three points and 153 yards of offense.

Here's how fans reacted to the Buckeyes' first win of the 2023 season.

Before kickoff, Ohio State fans were thrown off by the CBS broadcast

I forgot that Ohio State and Indiana had joined the SEC until I turned to CBS at 3:30 today. — Josh (@YankeeJosh) September 2, 2023

Once Ohio State vs. Indiana started, one fan saw a familiar offensive approach...

Did Ryan Day spend this off-season learning from Tressel with these formations and play calls?? #OSU #OhioState — Big Tuna (@BigChurch66) September 2, 2023

Ohio State did not seem to find much success in its passing game

Ohio State wideouts in Ryan Day’s offense pic.twitter.com/viITt25bV0 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) September 2, 2023

'With all due respect...'

with all due respect you played indiana — zach (@zbutler273) September 2, 2023

After watching Ohio State vs. Indiana, one Michigan fan is extremely confident

For the first time in a long time, I can confidently tweet that the best QB in the Big Ten plays for the University of Michigan. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) September 2, 2023

After Indiana, is Ohio State ready for Michigan? Apparently not.

Only two touchdowns ya no way Ohio State is beating Michigan this year pic.twitter.com/r4cYVyYHy9 — At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) September 2, 2023

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX

