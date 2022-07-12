Due date for NFL, NFLPA briefs in Deshaun Watson case is today

At the conclusion of the three-day Deshaun Watson hearing, it was reported that the NFL and NFL Players Association were due to be submitted to Judge Sue L. Robinson on Monday, July 11. That deadline has, at some point, been extended by one day.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the post-hearing briefs are due today, July 12.

Judge Robinson then will digest the documents and, eventually, make a decision. It will be important for her to write a clear and understandable ruling. She will make specific findings of fact, which will be binding on any appeal, if there is one, to Commissioner Roger Goodell. The document, if published (as it should be) will be scrutinized and analyzed and possibly criticized.

When will the decision come? I’m still pegging the week of July 25, especially with the process now delayed by a day.

And remember this — a settlement can be reached at any time. If it isn’t, Judge Robinson will make a decision. Unless she imposes no discipline at all, either side can appeal to Goodell, who will have final say.

