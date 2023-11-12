Should ‘Dudes everywhere’ be a T-shirt? Questions for SEC East champion Georgia football

Lane Kiffin, considered one of the better play-callers around, was on the other side of an offense that was picking up yards in huge chunks as Georgia football blew out Ole Miss 52-17 Saturday.

“To have over 10-plus yards per play, I don’t know if I’ve ever been part of that on defense," the Ole Miss coach said.

LSU, the nation’s top offense, averaged 8.49 against Ole Miss this season.

Georgia’s 10.02 was the most in a single game since it averaged 11.3 against UMass in 2018.

A Mike Bobo offense also averaged 11.3 against Florida Atlantic in 2012.

This was the most for Georgia in an SEC game going back to at least 2009, which is when cfbstats.com starts listing seasons.

Here are three questions after Georgia went 10-0 for the third straight year:

How big of an impact did Georgia football OT Amarius Mims have?

Seems to be a lot. He didn’t get as much attention as Brock Bowers but Mims is another NFL first-round projected guy who was coming back from TightRope surgery for a high ankle sprain.

He missed six games and didn’t start at right tackle, but rotated in behind Xavier Truss.

Georgia rushed for 311 yards, its most since 316 against Missouri in 2020.

Kendall Milton rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and Daijun Edwards rushed for 59 and two touchdowns on 12

“I think a lot of the credit goes to Kendall and Daijun, but a lot of that credit goes to the offensive line too,” coach Kirby Smart said. “We felt like we had the ability to keep fresh. We had three tackles rolling, we had three guards rolling. To me, that was special.”

Should ‘Dudes everywhere’ be a T-shirt for Georgia Bulldogs?

I think so. That’s what Smart called his offense, which had four different players go off on plays of 40-yard or more. Georgia had 14 before Saturday which ranked 20th nationally.

“It always comes back to the same thing in our offense,” Smart said. “It’s not one guy. It’s not one guy. It’s dudes everywhere, guys blocking. Oscar Delp blocking, Marcus Rosemy blocking people downfield, Arian (Smith) goes in the game and hits people. The guys that came in late, Andrew Paul and Rod (Robinson) running hard.”

Rara Thomas had a 44-yard reception, Ladd McConkey 41, Dominic Lovett 43 and Kendall Milton broke free on a run for 51 yards.

Did we mention that’s without Bowers being one of those 40-yarders.

“When you have all the weapons that we have when it comes to running backs, when it comes to wide receivers, If you’re going to focus your attention on him, OK, I’m going to spread the ball around,” said Carson Beck who threw for 306 yards and 2 touchdown. “That’s something we’ve done really well all season.”

When will Georgia football move up to No. 1 in the CFP rankings?

It’s gotta be Tuesday, right?

Georgia’s best win now is probably Missouri. It is 8-2 like Ole Miss after the Tigers pounded Tennessee.

That’s arguably a better win than 8-2 Penn State which is Ohio State’s best. Handling a bad Michigan State team shouldn’t be enough to avoid being passed by No. 2 Georgia.

Georgia’s third straight SEC East title came after Missouri finished off Tennessee before the Georgia kickoff, but safety Javon Bullard said he didn’t know until after the game.

“Coach Smart just told us,” Bullard said.

Smart hasn’t made a big deal publicly of winning the division which is going away after this year.

"It's the expectation, man,” Smart said. “It's what we expect to do."

Georgia’s trip to Knoxville Saturday at one point looked like perhaps the hardest game on the schedule.

Now Tennessee is 3-3 in the SEC, but all of its losses have been on the road.

Georgia may not have cornerback Julian Humphrey. Smart said his injury may be a “stinger.”

“He was not able to return, so we're hoping to get him back, but we don't know right now,” Smart said.

